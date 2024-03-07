Josh Classen's forecast: Climbing out of the cold spell
That's it. The cold spell ends today as temperatures get back to average for the first time since Feb. 25 (a week-and-a-half ago).
It's still cold out there this morning, especially in areas east and southeast of Edmonton. Wainwright, Vermilion and Vegreville are all around -30 C this morning.
In the city, we'll go from the -20 C range this morning to the -3 C range this afternoon.
There's nothing overly historic about these past few days. But, it has been the coldest first six days of March since 2014.
- The average high for March 1-6, 2024, is -15 C.
- The average high for March 1-6, 2014, was -17 C.
2014 was also the last time that we went through the first six days of March without getting above -10 C.
That ends today, and the NEXT six days should see afternoon highs above 0 C.
An upper ridge will ripple across the province over the next few days.
Saturday should be Edmonton's warmest day with a high in the 5 to 9 C range.
Sunday and early next week drop back to the the 1 to 5 C range for highs. So, cooler...but still slightly warmer than average.
No significant chance of precipitation expected in the Edmonton area over the next 3 to 5 days.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - A few clouds this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Light wind.
High: -3
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: -5
Friday - Partly cloudy
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: 2
Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 7
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 4
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 3
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 2
