Josh Classen's forecast: Climbing out of the cold spell

That's it. The cold spell ends today as temperatures get back to average for the first time since Feb. 25 (a week-and-a-half ago).

It's still cold out there this morning, especially in areas east and southeast of Edmonton. Wainwright, Vermilion and Vegreville are all around -30 C this morning.

In the city, we'll go from the -20 C range this morning to the -3 C range this afternoon.

There's nothing overly historic about these past few days. But, it has been the coldest first six days of March since 2014.

The average high for March 1-6, 2024, is -15 C.

The average high for March 1-6, 2014, was -17 C.

2014 was also the last time that we went through the first six days of March without getting above -10 C.

That ends today, and the NEXT six days should see afternoon highs above 0 C.

An upper ridge will ripple across the province over the next few days.

Saturday should be Edmonton's warmest day with a high in the 5 to 9 C range.

Sunday and early next week drop back to the the 1 to 5 C range for highs. So, cooler...but still slightly warmer than average.

No significant chance of precipitation expected in the Edmonton area over the next 3 to 5 days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - A few clouds this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Light wind.

High: -3

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -5

Friday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 2