    Josh Classen's forecast: Climbing out of the cold spell

    That's it. The cold spell ends today as temperatures get back to average for the first time since Feb. 25 (a week-and-a-half ago).

    It's still cold out there this morning, especially in areas east and southeast of Edmonton. Wainwright, Vermilion and Vegreville are all around -30 C this morning.

    In the city, we'll go from the -20 C range this morning to the -3 C range this afternoon.

    There's nothing overly historic about these past few days. But, it has been the coldest first six days of March since 2014.

    • The average high for March 1-6, 2024, is -15 C.
    • The average high for March 1-6, 2014, was -17 C.

    2014 was also the last time that we went through the first six days of March without getting above -10 C.

    That ends today, and the NEXT six days should see afternoon highs above 0 C.

    An upper ridge will ripple across the province over the next few days.

    Saturday should be Edmonton's warmest day with a high in the 5 to 9 C range.

    Sunday and early next week drop back to the the 1 to 5 C range for highs. So, cooler...but still slightly warmer than average.

    No significant chance of precipitation expected in the Edmonton area over the next 3 to 5 days.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - A few clouds this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Light wind.

    High: -3

     

    Tonight - A few clouds.

    9pm: -5

     

    Friday - Partly cloudy

    Morning Low: -10

    Afternoon High: 2

     

    Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -5

    Afternoon High: 7

     

    Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -4

    Afternoon High: 4

     

    Monday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -6

    Afternoon High: 3

     

    Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -7

    Afternoon High: 2  

