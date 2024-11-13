Josh Classen's forecast: Clouds return, a cooldown begins

The mild spell continues through the rest of this week, despite a slight cooling trend.

Temperatures hit a high of 9.5 C in Edmonton on Tuesday and we'll be a handful of degrees above 0 C in the city this afternoon.

Thursday through the weekend should all be in the 2 to 5 C range for afternoon highs, which is a few degrees above average.

Mornings will be in the -2 to -6 C range, which is also slightly above average for mid-November.

And...still no significant snow in the forecast for the Edmonton region.

We DID have some showers slide through the Edmonton region late last night and that's left some icy sections on sidewalks and a few streets.

But, it didn't really amount to much and by all accounts, icy roads don't seem to be TOO much of an issue in most areas.

We do have an area of snow moving through northwest Alberta this morning. That'll continue for the northwest and then track into northeast Alberta this evening.

Edmonton gets to enjoy a little bit of sunshine to start the day, but we'll have clouds increasing through the morning and most of the day will be "mostly cloudy."

This evening brings another chance of a shower or some mixed precipitation to the Edmonton region, right on the southern edge of that precipitation passing to the north.

Thursday and Friday both look cloudy and Friday has a chance for some flurries or light snow. There's still not a lot of confidence in the timing, amount of location of that...but...I'll leave a 30-per cent chance in for now.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Increasing cloud in the morning. Cloudy this afternoon.

High: 5

Tonight - Cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or rain/snow mix late this evening.

9pm: 1

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 3

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 1