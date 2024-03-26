Josh Classen's forecast: Cool today (with a breeze), warming Wednesday

Temperatures in Edmonton haven't been above 0 C since last Tuesday, but we should get at least a couple hours slightly above the freezing mark today.

It may not FEEL all that much warmer, though. Wind speeds in the 10-20 km/h and occasional gusts around 30 km/h will produce a bit of wind chill.

Wednesday looks MUCH warmer, with a high in the 5 C to 10 C range in the city.

BUT...it's looking like we'll drop back to daytime highs slightly below 0 C for Thursday/Friday.

The warmest air today will once again be in western and northwest Alberta as afternoon highs climbs into the 6 C to 12 C range this afternoon.

A low-pressure system developing in northwestern Alberta will push that warmer air our way tomorrow.

It'll also generate some snow in east-central and northeastern Alberta later today. That snow continues through at least the first half of Wednesday and areas between Cold Lake and Fort McMurray could get 10-15 cm of accumulation.

Most areas from Lloydminster north to Fort McMurray (and as far west as Athabasca/Lac La Biche) should get 2 cm to 8 cm.

For the Edmonton region, there's a slight chance of a few flurries today, but nothing significant.

The best chance for some accumulating snow comes Wednesday night and Thursday.

It may actually start as some showers Wednesday evening and then flip over to snow.

Total accumulation in the 1-4 cm range by the end of Thursday looks likely.

So, warmer air ripples through Wednesday and then as some colder air slides back in, we get a semi-significant snowfall and drop back into some cooler temperatures for Thursday/Friday.

The LONG-range outlook has temperatures gradually rebounding through the Easter weekend.

We'll be a handful of degrees above 0 C by Sunday and near 10 C by Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy.

Wind: SE 10-20 with occasional gusts to 30 km/h

High: 2

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 0

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers late in the afternoon.

60% chance of light snow in the evening & overnight.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 8

Thursday - Cloudy with periods of snow. 1 - 4cm likely.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -1

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -1

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 1

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 6