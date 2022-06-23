Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler and soggy to end the week
Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler and soggy to end the week
The coming weekend looks sunny and warm for the Edmonton region.
Today and Friday....uuhhhhh....not so much.
We have rainfall warnings in effect for areas south of Edmonton and it's entirely possible that we'll see the city get added to that before the end of the day.
Regions under the warning can expect 40 to 60 mm of rain by midday Friday.
That doesn't really seem like an unreasonable precip estimate for the city. Although, if I had to make an educated guess, I'd probably go with an 20-50 mm estimate.
We have some sunny breaks in the Edmonton region this morning that'll give way to cloudy skies and rain this afternoon, tonight and Friday morning.
Parts of the region (particularly southern and western parts) may see some scattered showers this morning. But, I think the steadier rain probably holds off until later today.
We also have the risk of some thunderstorms in and around the Edmonton area.
AND...the folks over the Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre have included a risk of funnel clouds in their outlook for today.
We're not anticipating severe thunderstorms producing tornado(s) in the region today. But, a funnel cloud or two is possible.
Further east, the risk of severe storms is much highs in east-central Alberta and areas near the Saskatchewan border have conditions that could potentially produce a tornado.
So, keep an eye on the sky and the forecast if you're in the Wainwright-Coronation region.
The heavier, steadier rain in Edmonton is expected to fall through the late afternoon/evening/overnight.
Then...I think it'll taper off through the morning hours Friday but may not be completely out of the area until sometime Friday afternoon.
Temperatures will be on the cool side of 20 C today and Friday. Highs should be in the 15 to 18 C range.
By Saturday, we jump back into the low 20s and we're into the mid 20s Sunday afternoon.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks this morning. Risk of a scattered shower in the area this morning.
Cloudy with showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.
High: 17
Tonight - Periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm.
9pm: 13
Friday - Cloudy with periods of rain in the morning. Rain ending in the afternoon. Clearing late in the day.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 17
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 22
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 25
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 22
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 23
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler and soggy to end the week
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
House set to adjourn Thursday after vote on hybrid sittings, months of late nights
Members of Parliament are set to wrap up their work in Ottawa on Thursday, departing for their ridings until September. Before they adjourn, MPs will be voting on whether or not to continue with hybrid sittings through 2023.
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Trudeau says he still has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who has come under scrutiny over the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia massacre.
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
'You've had allies all along': Conservative MPs meet with convoy figures in Ottawa
A Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements was warmly welcomed on Wednesday to Parliament Hill, where Conservative MPs posed with him for pictures before sitting through a lecture on the purported dangers of inoculations. Appearing alongside him was Tom Marazzo, one of the spokesmen of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and Paul Alexander, a former adviser to U.S. president Donald Trump.
Which Conservative MPs attended anti-vaccine presentation from convoy figures?
A group of Conservative MPs met with some of the top convoy figures on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, taking photos with protest organizers and listening to their criticisms on COVID-19 vaccines and mandates. CTV News reviewed video of the event, and here’s who took part.
Calgary
-
Police ask partygoers who last saw Colton Crowshoe alive to contact them
Calgary police are urging the public to come forward with information about homicide victim Colton Crowshoe as they continue investigating his death almost eight years later.
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
-
Nearly half of Canadian renters expect to stay tenants indefinitely: survey
Almost half of Canadians who rent say they will continue to do so indefinitely and aren't sure when they'll be able to get into the housing market, says a new survey.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP arrest suspects in La Ronge shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP has arrested Terrance Daigneault, who was wanted in connection with a shooting in La Ronge.
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
87-year-old Saskatoon business owner confined and beaten during break-in
An 87-year-old man was confined and assaulted inside a business overnight, according to Saskatoon police.
Regina
-
Report outlines $76 million in proposed improvements for southeast Regina roadways
The Arcola Avenue Corridor Study, commissioned by the City of Regina, laid out a sweeping list of improvements to southeast Regina’s roadways during Tuesday’s session of executive committee.
-
Regina man charged with impaired driving after child seriously injured in collision
A Regina man was charged with impaired driving after a seven-year-old boy was injured as a result of a series of collisions in northwest Regina on Tuesday.
-
'I felt like I could never say no': Alleged victim testifies in sexual assault trial
The sexual assault trial for former gymnastics coach Marcel Dubroy saw the alleged victim take the stand for the second day at Court of Queen’s Bench on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
'Police don't release information:' Why the RCMP withheld details after N.S. massacre
At the centre of the political firestorm erupting over the RCMP's response to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history is a phrase used by police to justify withholding case information.
-
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
-
Software fix following naval helicopter crash not complete one year after report
One year after software flaws were confirmed as the cause of a naval helicopter crash that killed six personnel, the Defence Department says it has found a solution but is still working on a timeline to complete the project.
Toronto
-
Parts of Yonge St. and Hwy. 401 closed due to burning communications tower
Parts of Yonge Street and Highway 401 have been shut down in North York after a communications tower caught fire.
-
Toronto driver questions parking ticket appeal system after 'nonsense' fine
A Toronto driver is questioning the fairness of the city's administrative penalty system for appealing traffic disputes after he raised concerns about his bogus ticket for months — but was left spinning his wheels.
-
Edward Lake Tasered and arrested by Peel police one day prior to death
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
Montreal
-
Passport chaos continues in Montreal as travellers demand answers
On Wednesday, people were still sleeping in tents outside the passport offices while the anger, tears, and missed vacations test people's patience.
-
What's open and closed this Fete Nationale
It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal.
-
Family grieves 17-year-old Adalya Dorvil, a 'kind soul,' after body recovered in water
People are mourning 17-year-old Adalya Dorvil after her body was found along the LaSalle shoreline Tuesday, at the bottom of a cliff, in a very difficult recovery process that took over two hours. Much about her death still hasn't been explained.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators chosen as preferred bidder for LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
Ottawa pastor has medical exemption rejected by U.S. border agents
Pastor Mike Croteau has an autoimmune disorder that gives him an exemption from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Croteau says his exemption was rejected when he tried to cross into the United States in May.
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adding new vehicles to its ambulance fleet
The Region of Waterloo said its ambulance fleet will expand over the next two years in order to meet growing call volume.
-
Fire at Waterloo Park's llama enclosure
A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the llama enclosure in Waterloo Park and witnesses described a chaotic scene.
-
Highway 85 off-ramp expected to reopen Thursday
A sinkhole closed the Highway 85 southbound off-ramp at Lancaster Street on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
-
How useful are vitamins? This is what new research has to say
In the hopes of staying healthy, many people turn to multivitamins as time goes on, hoping the right concoction will help to stave off heart disease or cancer — but according to new research, vitamins and supplements may not be doing much for the average adult.
-
Proper fire separation spares Timmins motel from bigger blaze
An 'accidental' fire caused the evacuation of a Timmins motel early Thursday morning, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
-
Quebec man arrested for erratic driving in Manitoba now charged with human trafficking: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a Quebec man with human trafficking more than a year after they arrested him for erratic driving.
-
Damaged Queen Victoria statue is beyond repair, Manitoba government says
A statue of Queen Victoria that was toppled and beheaded by protesters last year outside the Manitoba legislature is beyond repair and will not be restored.
Vancouver
-
Here's the plan for one of Vancouver's 'largest undeveloped sites' in the city
A new "community" of more than 1,600 homes is planned for what those behind the project call one of Vancouver's "largest undeveloped sites."
-
Osprey nest rescued from flooding lake in B.C.'s Kootenays
As water levels rose in a flooding B.C. lake recently, conservation officers and wildlife biologists worked together to rescue an osprey's nest in the Kootenay region.
-
Vancouver's controversial Broadway Plan approved by city council
After hours of chaotic Vancouver city council meetings spanning several weeks, a controversial plan to densify the Broadway corridor was passed Wednesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Vehicle seized after hit-and-run crash injures couple, dogs near Nanaimo
Mounties say they have seized a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries near Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Mounties seek man accused of inappropriately touching underage girls near Victoria
Mounties are asking the public for help identifying a man who they say "inappropriately touched" two underage girls at a restaurant in Central Saanich, B.C.
-
B.C. braces for heat as Environment Canada issues special weather statements
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of British Columbia, with temperatures expected to rise to the low and mid-30s across the province this week.