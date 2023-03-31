Josh Classen's forecast: Mild start to April; chance of some weekend precipitation

Sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 6 C range in Edmonton today.

March is going out like a lamb and April will start off on a mild note as well.

Edmonton gets highs of 7 or 8 C on Saturday and 4 or 5 C on Sunday.

AND...we might see some precipitation this weekend.

We'll have some snow in the High Level region today and then that'll move into the Fort McMurray area Saturday.

Snow is also expected in the foothills and mountain parks on Saturday and across southern Alberta late Saturday/Sunday.

There could be pockets of 10-15 cm of snow in spots from around Whitecourt/Edson southeast through Rocky Mountain House and down toward Calgary.

The Edmonton region doesn't have a big bulls eye on it.

BUT...there IS the chance for some mixed precipitation Saturday evening and the possibility for some snow Sunday (especially in the morning).

There's not only uncertainty with whether or not we'll get any precipitation, there's also uncertainty with the amounts/intensity.

If we DO see some snow early Sunday, it's probably just some flurries with minimal/no accumulation. However, we can't rule out the chance of 1-4 cm accumulation either.

I don't think that's a very likely scenario, but it's possible. We just don't know for certain this far out.

After the weekend, it "cools" off for a couple days Monday/Tuesday (highs in the 1 to 5 C range).

But...a warming trend will start Wednesday and we'll likely have daytime highs near 10 C for the end of next week in Edmonton.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 6

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.

9pm: 2

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 7

30% chance of showers or rain/snow mix overnight.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow (especially in the morning).

1-4 cm accumulation possible.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 2

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5