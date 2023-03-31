Josh Classen's forecast: Mild start to April; chance of some weekend precipitation

wxblog March 31 2023

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday after his indictment in New York City, court officials said Friday, his formal surrender and arrest presenting the historic, shocking scene of a former U.S. commander in chief forced to stand before a judge.

Trump's indictment in New York: Here's what to know

The vote of a Manhattan grand jury to indict the Republican former president on charges related to hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign catapults the now-candidate Donald Trump into a new era of legal risk and complicates his attempts to return to the White House.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island