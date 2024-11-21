Josh Classen's forecast: Some snow to go along with the cold

Winter officially starts in one month, but we're getting an early taste this week.

Temperatures hovered around -11 C through Wednesday afternoon and we'll see afternoon highs in the same range today and Friday in Edmonton.

It still looks like we'll be even colder through Sunday and Monday. Plus, the morning temperatures will likely drop into the -20s early next week as we trade the clouds for some clearer skies.

Don't expect to see much sun over the next three or four days though.

As expected, we woke up to a little bit of fresh snow this morning.

There's some uncertainty with how long this light snow will last today. I was anticipating it would be out of the Edmonton region by early this morning, but it could kick around the region through much of the day, just sort of off and on.

I still think our best chance at some significant accumulation comes Friday night and early Saturday.

That system has the potential to dump 20+ cm of snow on parts of southern and southeast Alberta by the end of Saturday.

Edmonton could get roughly 5-10 cm of snow (most of that will fall overnight Friday and early Saturday morning).

Similar accumulation is possible in the Red Deer region.

Areas from Whitecourt to Grande Prairie have the potential for a bit more, maybe 7-13 cm.

We could see around 5 cm of snow in the Lloydminster region and maybe as far north as Bonnyville. In general, lesser amounts are expected in northeast Alberta.

The foothills and mountain parts will get a bit of snow, but probably not a heavy dump.

That snow system is way off into Saskatchewan by mid-day Sunday and then we'll watch to see how much temperatures fall off behind it.

I think we'll get daytime highs in the -13 to -16 C range for Sunday and Monday in Edmonton and then back to the -10 C range for Tuesday/Wednesday.

Watch for those aforementioned -20ish morning lows early next week if we get as much clearing as we're anticipating.

The return of some sunshine early next week would be nice, but those clearer skies will mean colder morning lows.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy flurries this morning. 40% chance of flurries or light snow this afternoon.

High: -10

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -12

Friday - Cloudy. 70% chance of snow starting in the evening.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -11

Saturday - Cloudy. 70% chance of morning snow. 3 to 7 cm possible.

Snow tapering off in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -12

Sunday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -14

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -15

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -11