Josh Classen's forecast: Spring-like start to long weekend, wintry finish
We knew this mild weather couldn't last FOREVER. I mean, it IS still February. AND...it looks like we're in for another blast of cold air next week.
But the mild weather WILL stick around up until Monday.
We should get above 0 C today, Saturday and Sunday in Edmonton. That'll put us at 15 days above 0 C this month.
That's actually not unusual.
Last year had 13 days above 0 C in February; 2020 had 16.
The AVERAGE number of days above 0 C in February is 13.
What IS unusual is the timing of next week's cold spell.
Edmonton hasn't had daytime highs below -15 C in the back half of February since 2014.
In fact, there aren't even that many times we've had high below -10 C in the back half of February in the past 10 years.
BUT...it looks like that's what's coming.
The coldest days are still expected to be Wednesday-Friday. Morning's into the -22 C to -27 C range and afternoon highs in the -15 C to -20 C range.
We'll be out of the coldest air by the following weekend (Feb. 25/26).
PRECIPITATION Outlook:
Edmonton and area will probably end up with at least a few centimetres of fresh snow by Monday.
But, it doesn't look like any really HEAVY snow will come through.
There's a chance of flurries tonight and the possibility of a bit of light snow at times Saturday.
Sunday has a very good chance of delivering some wet snow, possibly a couple centimetres.
Then, Monday's chance of flurries doesn't really look like it'll amount to much.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing cloud late this afternoon.
High: 2
Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance or flurries this evening and/or overnight.
9pm: 0
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of occasional flurries.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 2
Sunday - Cloudy. 70% chance of snow. Risk of some rain/snow mix.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 3
Monday - Cloudy. 40% chance of light snow.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -8
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -16
Afternoon High: -14
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -22
Afternoon High: -18
