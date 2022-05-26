Josh Classen's forecast: Sun and temps in the 20s (for a day)

wxblog May 26 2022

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.

U.S. states divided on gun control, even as mass shootings rise

Gun control measures are likely going nowhere in U.S. Congress, and they also have become increasingly scarce in most states. Aside from several Democratic-controlled states, the majority have taken no action on gun control in recent years or have moved aggressively to expand gun rights.

CEO pay up 17 per cent as profits, stocks soar; workers fall behind

Even when regular workers win their biggest raises in decades, they look minuscule compared with what CEOs are getting. The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies soared 17.1 per cent last year, to a median US$14.5 million, according to data analyzed for The Associated Press by Equilar.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island