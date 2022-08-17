Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and hot for the rest of the week

The string of above-average days continues. AND...it's set to get even hotter Thursday through Saturday.

Edmonton's had daytime highs above 25 C for eight of the past 10 days.

Four of the past six days have been above 28 C.

We should get to 28 C or 29 C today and then it's likely that we'll hit 30+ for each of the next three days.

The long-term average high for mid-August is 22 C.

We'll be much closer to record highs than the average.

No record today or tomorrow, we'd have to hit 33 C to break todays record and we'd need to beat 35.6 C to set a record high tomorrow.

BUT...Friday and Saturday have a decent chance of being record-setters.

Friday's record high for Edmonton is 32.2 C, set in 1981.

Saturday's record is 31.1 C, set in 1894.

An upper ridge developing over the province should keep most (if not all) of the province under clear skies for the next few days.

But...as the ridge collapses a bit...we could see some showers and thunderstorms Saturday night in parts of central and northern Alberta.

That'd be our next chance at seeing some precipitation in Edmonton.

Outside of that, still looking fairly dry for a while. No significant chance of heavier, steadier soaking rain anytime soon.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 28

Tonight - Mainly clear

9pm: 23

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 30

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 31 **record high = 32.2, 1981

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 19

Afternoon High: 31 **record high = 31.1, 1894

Slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm overnight.

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 29

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 26