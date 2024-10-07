EDMONTON
    Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend peaks today and Tuesday

    An aerial image of downtown Edmonton and the Walterdale Bridge, taken over the Strathearn neighbourhood on Oct. 7, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton) An aerial image of downtown Edmonton and the Walterdale Bridge, taken over the Strathearn neighbourhood on Oct. 7, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton)
    Temperatures continue to climb through the next few days, but we'll return to the low-to-mid teens Wednesday-Friday.

    Edmonton hit highs of 15 C on Saturday and 18 C on Sunday. We should get slightly above 20 C today and Tuesday in the city.

    It'll be the first 20+ temperatures since Sept. 27, about a week-and-a-half ago.

    We have a warm southwest flow with an upper ridge over central and southern Alberta.

    Clouds and a few showers will stream across northern Alberta today and Tuesday, right along the northern edge of that ridge.

    The ridge collapses a bit late Tuesday/Wednesday and that'll give us some increasing cloud in the Edmonton region on Wednesday and a decent chance of showers (timing still uncertain at this point).

    Afternoon highs slip to the 12 to 16 C range for Wednesday-Friday.

    That's closer to average, but still slightly above the long-term averages (average highs this week fall from 13 C today to 11 C on Friday).

    A fresh new upper ridge (warm air aloft) will re-emerge through the Thanksgiving long weekend and daytime highs will be back up around 20 C for Sunday and Monday.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Partly cloudy.

    High: 21

     

    Tonight - Partly cloudy.

    9pm: 14

     

    Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy.

    Morning Low: 7

    Afternoon High: 22

     

    Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of afternoon and/or evening showers.

    Morning Low: 6

    Afternoon High: 14

     

    Thursday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: 3

    Afternoon High: 13

     

    Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: 0

    Afternoon High: 15

     

    Saturday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: 1

    Afternoon High: 16  

