Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend peaks today and Tuesday

Temperatures continue to climb through the next few days, but we'll return to the low-to-mid teens Wednesday-Friday.

Edmonton hit highs of 15 C on Saturday and 18 C on Sunday. We should get slightly above 20 C today and Tuesday in the city.

It'll be the first 20+ temperatures since Sept. 27, about a week-and-a-half ago.

We have a warm southwest flow with an upper ridge over central and southern Alberta.

Clouds and a few showers will stream across northern Alberta today and Tuesday, right along the northern edge of that ridge.

The ridge collapses a bit late Tuesday/Wednesday and that'll give us some increasing cloud in the Edmonton region on Wednesday and a decent chance of showers (timing still uncertain at this point).

Afternoon highs slip to the 12 to 16 C range for Wednesday-Friday.

That's closer to average, but still slightly above the long-term averages (average highs this week fall from 13 C today to 11 C on Friday).

A fresh new upper ridge (warm air aloft) will re-emerge through the Thanksgiving long weekend and daytime highs will be back up around 20 C for Sunday and Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 21

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 14

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 22

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of afternoon and/or evening showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 13

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 15

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 16