Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend ramps up
Get set for another string of days with afternoon highs in the 25- to 30-degree range.
Edmonton ended July and started August with seven straight days hitting 25 or hotter.
Then, it flipped. Thursday was our fifth consecutive day with a high below 25 degrees.
Now...it appears we'll start another lengthy string of days above 25 either today or Saturday and that streak could (once again) reach seven days.
The hottest temperatures in Alberta will continue to be across parts of the north. NW Alberta has had afternoons in the upper 20s for the past few days and now Heat Warnings have been issued for the High Level and Fort Chipewyan regions with forecast highs near 30 for the next few days.
Some of that hotter air will ripple south and southeast through the weekend. So...Edmonton gets to about 25 today and we continue to gain 1 or 2 degrees of heat each day through the weekend and into early next week.
Mon/Tue look to be the peak of the coming warm spell. I'm going with highs of 28 for both those days, but anywhere in the 27 to 30 degree range is possible.
Wed/Thu should still be in the mid-20s and then we'll drop back to the lower 20s for the end of next week.
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the mountain parks later today and again late Saturday. But, the rest of the province looks dry and mostly sunny for the next few days.
Smoke does NOT look like it'll be much of an issue for Edmonton or central Alberta through the weekend, just a bit of high-level haze possibly. Air quality levels should remain in the "low-risk" range.
There's a SLIGHT risk of a shower in the Edmonton region late Monday night.
Aside from that, it's a dry forecast for the next few days.
Looking LONG range - there's a good amount of uncertainty with what happens beyond Wed/Thu. Some of the modelling indicates temperatures dropping to the 18 to 22 degree range for the end of next week and some modelling indicates a returning Upper Ridge and temperatures climbing back into the upper 20s.
For now...I'm hedging my bets and going with highs in the 23/24 degree range. But, anywhere between 18 and 29 looks possible.
So...let's see how it plays out!
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mainly sunny.
High: 25
Tonight - Clear.
9pm: 21
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 26
Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 27
Monday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of an evening shower.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 28
Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 28
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 26
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada unexpectedly loses 2,800 jobs in July
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre backs steel and aluminum sector in demanding Canada act swiftly on Chinese tariff package
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to slap tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, aluminum, critical minerals and other products, backing calls from industry for Canada to act in alignment with its allies.
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
Salmonella-contaminated coconut product recalled in 3 Canadian provinces
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for a coconut product due to possible salmonella contamination.
DEVELOPING What to expect as remnants of tropical storm Debby move across Canada
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 100 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
BREAKING Canada unexpectedly loses 2,800 jobs in July
Canada's economy shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at a 30-month high of 6.4 per cent, data showed on Friday.
'Irresponsible, unethical, and dangerous': Pickering councillor slammed over appearance on 'far-right' podcast
Pickering’s mayor along with five of its six city councillors have released a statement denouncing one of their colleagues for appearing on a “far-right” podcast where the host made a number of threatening and derogatory remarks about them.
Weeks may stretch into months for stranded NASA astronauts
A pair of American astronauts may be asked to wait six more months in space before returning to earth, NASA officials acknowledged Wednesday.
Travis Scott is arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say
Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.
UN rights office decries 'alarmingly high' number of executions in Iran: 29 over two days this week
The UN human rights office is expressing concerns about reports that Iran has executed 29 people over two days this week, with the rights chief decrying 'an alarmingly high number' of executions in such a short period of time.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Edmonton's unemployment rate spikes as Alberta's remains steady
While Alberta's unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, Edmonton's jobless rate spiked to become one of the highest in the country.
-
Crash near Field, B.C., kills American, seriously injuries 4 others
B.C. RCMP say one person was killed and several others were injured in a crash near Field earlier this week.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now (August 2024)
Calgary's five most expensive residential homes for sale.
Lethbridge
-
Spike in demand for post-secondary residences amid rent increases
The latest rent report from Rentals.ca shows new listings for a one-bedroom in Lethbridge now average $1,402 a month, up 19.5 per cent from this time last year.
-
'A long time coming': MPE Link Pathway Phase 1, connecting Lethbridge to Coaldale, opens
The first phase of the MPE Link Pathway from the Birds of Prey Centre to Henderson Lake has officially opened.
-
Lethbridge International Airshow announces its permanent dissolution
The organizers of the Lethbridge International Airshow announced Thursday that the event is being permanently discontinued.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP union calling on province to pause Sask. Marshals Service
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
-
Private security is booming in Saskatoon as businesses see crime as a growing threat
A private security company says Saskatoon businesses are spending more on security or seeking security services for the first time to deter crime.
-
Dates set for binding arbitration between teachers and Sask. government
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says the dates have been set for binding arbitration hearings that will end its heated and drawn out contract dispute with the province.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan achieves historic benchmark, produces first kilogram of lithium
Saskatchewan has produced its first kilogram of lithium. An essential mineral for battery production, the historic occasion was marked at a test facility in Emerald Park.
-
'Exciting but nerve racking': Farmers ready for harvest season amid yield concerns
Crops are continuing to advance due to increased temperatures and lack of moisture during the past week, according to both producers and the province.
-
RCMP union calling on province to pause Sask. Marshals Service
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
Vancouver
-
B.C. officials condemn imam's calls for violence; RCMP investigating
B.C.'s public safety minister and Port Coquitlam's mayor are among those condemning a video circulating on social media in which an imam calls for violence and death against Jews and Christians.
-
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
-
B.C. appoints new chief coroner, while overdose health emergency continues
The British Columbia government has appointed Dr. Jatinder Baidwan as the province's new chief coroner following the retirement of Lisa Lapointe earlier this year.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mayor says provincial housing targets put pressure on municipal infrastructure
In almost every corner of the township of View Royal, B.C., you'll see buildings under construction. In July, the province added View Royal to its housing target list, suggesting that the small municipality needs to build 585 units of housing over the next five years.
-
Suspect smashed B.C. restaurant window in order to steal live crabs, owner says
A man who allegedly smashed the window of a Victoria restaurant in an attempt to steal live crabs Wednesday was arrested again after police say he later returned to the eatery and set off a smoke bomb.
-
B.C. appoints new chief coroner, while overdose health emergency continues
The British Columbia government has appointed Dr. Jatinder Baidwan as the province's new chief coroner following the retirement of Lisa Lapointe earlier this year.
Toronto
-
SickKids sees spike in number of injuries related to e-scooters, e-bikes
The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a notable uptick this summer in the number of injuries related to e-scooters and e-bikes in Toronto, calling the increase a “concerning trend.”
-
Man shot near Woodbine Beach dies in hospital: police
A man shot near Woodbine Beach on Thursday night has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
-
Police searching Richmond Hill neighbourhood for missing vulnerable woman
Police are searching a Richmond Hill neighbourhood for a vulnerable woman who failed to return home from a walk on Thursday night.
Montreal
-
Live updates as heavy rain causes flooding across Montreal
The heavy rain is causing flooding and temporary road closures across the Greater Montreal area.
-
Quebec universities forced to scrap construction and renovation projects due to cuts
Universities in Quebec are scrapping renovation and construction projects for the foreseeable future after the Quebec government announced new funding arrangements that would cut infrastructure budgets.
-
Montreal could get almost a month's worth of rain on Friday: Environment Canada
Less than a month after Hurricane Beryl brought record-breaking rain to Montreal, the city is expected to get another major downpour at the end of the week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings, special weather statements issued in N.B. as storm Debby heads east
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements in parts of New Brunswick Friday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Debby head towards eastern Canada.
-
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight across the Maritimes.
-
Beachgoers urged to stay out of ocean at Rainbow Haven and Clam Harbour beaches due to bacteria levels
Beachgoers are being advised to stay out of the water at a popular Halifax-area beach due to elevated bacteria levels.
Winnipeg
-
'Her death was a wakeup call': 10th anniversary of Tina Fontaine's death to be marked
This weekend marks the 10th anniversary since the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.
-
Manitoba Hydro employee dies while working during power outage
A Manitoba Hydro employee has died while on a work site in the Interlake, the Crown corporation announced.
-
Manitoba teachers getting raise in new collective agreement
Increased wages, better protections and improved working conditions are all part of the first-ever collective agreement with public teachers in anglophone school divisions throughout Manitoba.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING Rainfall warning continues in Ottawa, eastern Ontario, up to 100 mm of rain expected Friday
A rainfall warning bringing 50 to 100 millimetres of rain continues to be in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario this Friday, as the remnants of Debby move across the country.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 9-11
Night four of Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy, the Ottawa Titans in action, puppets take over Almonte and fair season kicks off. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
-
Ashley Greco named new co-host of The Morning Pickup with Ashley and Gord on Ottawa's Pure Country 94
Listeners on Ottawa's Pure Country 94 "are in for a treat," starting Monday morning, as Ashley Greco joins Gord St. Denis as the new co-host of The Morning Pickup with Ashley and Gord, says the station.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal fugitive arrested in Sudbury
Police in Greater Sudbury have arrested a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
3rd teenager in custody over foiled plot targeting Taylor Swift shows in Vienna
A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a foiled attack on now-cancelled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria's interior minister said Friday.
-
Northern Ont. police seize drugs, $200K in cash, three people charged
Three older suspects have been charged with drug trafficking following raids on two residences in Hearst, Ont., earlier this week.
Barrie
-
Three more busted in Meaford crime ring
Three more Meaford residents have been charged in connection to a crime spree.
-
Nearly 1,500 impaired charges in central Ontario this year
Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public find alternatives to drinking and driving.
-
'Don't be pooping on the beach': Ont. Premier responds to Wasaga Beach controversy
Premier Doug Ford says anyone visiting one of Ontario's busiest summer destinations shouldn't be "pooping on the beach."
Kitchener
-
Developer plans to build 500 rental units at Huether Hotel and surrounding businesses
Big change is coming to the Huether Hotel in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of sexual assault
Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.
-
32 people arrested in Woodstock as part of 'warrant sweep'
Over the past 30 days, the Community Response Unit and uniform patrol have arrested 32 people and laid a combined 63 charges as part of the enforcement project that focused on outstanding warrants.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada unexpectedly loses 2,800 jobs in July
Canada's economy shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at a 30-month high of 6.4 per cent, data showed on Friday.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Clinton Public Hospital
According to the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), there is an outbreak on the inpatient unit and it is now closed to admissions until further notice.
-
32 people arrested in Woodstock as part of 'warrant sweep'
Over the past 30 days, the Community Response Unit and uniform patrol have arrested 32 people and laid a combined 63 charges as part of the enforcement project that focused on outstanding warrants.
Windsor
-
What’s happening in Windsor-Essex this weekend?
Here’s what’s going on in Windsor-Essex this weekend, according to Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.
-
One Windsor-Essex beach closed for swimming, three with warnings
If you wanted to go take a dip in the water this weekend, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach is not the place to do so.
-