Josh Classen's forecast: Weekend cooldown coming
Cooler air is set to return through the weekend.
But, at least we get one more mild day today. It won't get to 6 C like Thursday in Edmonton. But, we should be around 0 C for much of the afternoon and just slightly above 0 C for a daytime high.
Unfortunately, that daytime high will probably be early in the afternoon.
So...if you have evening plans, by the time we get to 6 or 7 p.m., it'll be more like -2 C to -4 C by that time and closer to -7 C by 9 p.m.
It remains a bit unstable and we'll see some convective flurries/snow develop in central and north-central Alberta this afternoon and early this evening.
Those pockets could pack a bit of a punch with gusts developing near them and the snow coming down pretty "good" in brief, localized bursts.
Cloudy with a few sunny breaks through the weekend and temperatures will drop to around -6 C for a high Saturday.
By Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, mornings are in the -15 to -20 C range and Edmonton gets afternoon highs in the -10 to -14 C range Sunday/Monday.
We should "rebound" to highs in the -6 to -9 C range for Tuesday/Wednesday. But...that's still well below the average high of 0 C for the first week of March.
AND...it looks like we'll keep the cooler-than-average conditions right through to the middle of the month.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.
40% chance of a few pockets of snow late this afternoon.
Wind: W 10-15 km/h with some afternoon gusts near 30
High: 1
Tonight - 30% chance of flurries early in the evening.
Mostly cloudy overnight.
9pm: -7
Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -6
Sunday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -17
Afternoon High: -12
Monday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -16
Afternoon High: -11
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -18
Afternoon High: -8
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -7
