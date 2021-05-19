EDMONTON -- Last night's snow was more uncommon than you might think.

It's been more than a decade since Edmonton had accumulating snow this late into May.

You have to go back to 2010 to find the last time it snowed AFTER May 15th in the city.

In fact, it's only happened three times in the past 25 years: 2010, 2009 and 1997. All three of those years had snowfall that came very close to the May long weekend.

In 2010, we had a few centimetres on the Friday and Saturday of the long weekend. (And then a few more at the end of the month.)

2009 had a couple centimetres of snow on Victoria Day Monday.

1997's snow came just AFTER the May 19th Victoria Day.

Given how many stories you hear about "May Long" camping trips ruined by snow, you'd think it happens more often.

But, it just doesn't.

Snowfall in early May happens most years. But, for it to happen THIS late into the month is rather unusual.

Not rare. But, certainly uncommon.