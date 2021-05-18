Advertisement
Snow in mid-May, Edmonton region treated to chilly night
Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 9:13PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Edmonton and the surrounding area was treated to an evening of snow Tuesday.
While it has been in the forecast for some time now, it gave some in the region a shock.
The snow isn’t expected to stick around, according to CTV News Edmonton’s Chief Meteorologist Josh Classen.
Envoronment Canada cautions drivers to be careful as the snow could cause poor road conditions.
