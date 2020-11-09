EDMONTON -- After our first major snowfall of the season hit the Edmonton area this weekend, we'll be stuck in some cold and wintry air for most of this week.

We get a brief warm-up Tuesday. But that's unlikely to last.

More on that in a moment.

Roughly 20 to 40 cm of snow was reported across parts of Edmonton this weekend.

The Blatchford weather station had 21 cm and EIA's weather station reported 15 cm.

Outside the city:

Stony Plain reported 12 cm.

St Alberta had 10 to 20 cm.

Fort Saskatchewan reported 25 cm.

Gibbons reported 12 cm.

Sherwood Park had 25 to 30 cm.

Mundare had 11 cm.

Leduc reported 25 cm.

Devon had 21 cm.

We'll get some sun and a bit of a breezy today. So temperatures should climb to about -4 this afternoon.

But it's going to FEEL more like hte -10 to -15 range most of today.

Temperatures continue to climb overnight and we'll get to around zero or slightly above by Tuesday afternoon in the City.

A Low Pressure system will move into NW Alberta and then slide SE across the province on tonight/Tuesday.

Several centimetres of snow is expected across the north.

Central AB and the Edmonton region could pick up another 2 to 5 cm by late Tuesday.

After that, sunnier conditions and colder air drops back in for Thu/Fri.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: