EDMONTON -- Happy Groundhog Day. I won't bother recapping what groundhogs around North America are saying this morning.

BUT...if there were a groundhog in Edmonton, it wouldn't see it's shadow on this cloudy, flurry-filled morning and that would (according to furry prognosticator lore) an early Spring.

Whether or not you're a believer in all that (full disclosure: I'm not), don't expect anything resembling warm, Spring-like weather any time soon.

Instead, it's going to be a continuation of colder-than-average temperatures through the next 7 to 10 days.

In fact, it's starting to look more and more likely that we'll be around -20 for afternoon highs by this weekend.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect for areas north of Edmonton.

10-20 cm of snow will hit areas from the Peace Country east to the Fort McMurray-Bonnyville region.

The snow will taper off by this afternoon in the NW and will end by early Wednesday morning in the NE.

Edmonton's on the southern edge of the snow zone. So, we'll get between a dusting and as much as 4 cm across parts of the region (obviously, a better chance for those higher snowfalls over northern parts of the city and surrounding area).

The heaviest pockets of snow should fall this morning with the precipitation moving out of the area around midday.

After today, a bit more snow is possible Thu/Fri.

At this point, that doesn't look like anything TOO heavy. But, a couple centimetres is possible.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: