EDMONTON -- We’re under a week from the official start of winter.

Saturday, Dec. 21 is the winter solstice and it’s been feeling a lot more wintry in the past few days.

But, how has autumn as a whole been?

We started off slightly cooler than average with October coming in a degree below the long-term average high for the month.

November started on the same note with the first two weeks being one degree cooler than average.

But then something changed.

The third week of November was seven degrees warmer than average, the final week was average and the first week of December was three degrees warmer than the long-term “normal.”

Between Nov. 15 and Dec. 7, two-thirds of those days (16 out of 23) were warmer than average.

The second week of December has been back on the cold side with average highs coming in about four degrees below average.

So Autumn 2019 has been “swingy,” which is pretty typical for the season.