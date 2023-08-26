Edmonton at capacity for evacuees, closing registrations

The City of Edmonton says it can't take in any more evacuees.

In a press release Friday night, the city announced it would be closing registrations for new evacuees due to limited hotel capacity in Edmonton.

"Ensuring that evacuees have access to safe and comfortable lodging is a priority. While the reception centre has emergency cots available, non-group settings, such as hotels, are important for maintaining good mental health and wellbeing during this stressful time," the release read.

The stop order came into effect early Saturday afternoon.

The evacuation centre in Red Deer has also reached capacity.

New evacuees are being asked to head to sites with space remaining. The most up-to-date information on available reception centres can be found here.

"It's going to be difficult to turn people away, but it's better off if we head them in the right direction for other reception centres that might be up and running and can provide assistance for them," said emergency response team coordinator Gerry Clarke.

The city said more than double the number of evacuees planned for have come to Edmonton.

Since Aug. 18, more than 6,000 evacuees have registered at the Edmonton Emergency Reception Centre and more than 3,100 have been placed in local hotels through the Red Cross.

Clarke said there are around 50 evacuees registered at the Expo Centre that are still awaiting a hotel room.

All other support services will not be affected, and food, clothing, pet daycare and health services will continue to be available for all registered evacuees.

"We're still up and running here, we've got plenty of resources, still plenty of staff on site. It's just that we are unable to process the overnight lodging for people."

With the Edmonton Fringe Festival and other local events wrapping up Saturday and Sunday, Clarke said there may be availability to resume registering new evacuees.

"We're hoping once the weekend passes, stuff might open up again, we'll just have to wait and see," he added. "It's kind of a fluid thing that's going on right now.

"If rooms become available and Red Cross can track them down, then they will open up."

The city said any evacuees stopping in Edmonton on their way to an alternate reception centre can stop by the Expo centre for food, clothing and a place to rest.

As of Aug. 21, approximately 25,900 people have been forced from their homes in the Northwest Territories due to wildfires. That is around 68 per cent of the territory's population.