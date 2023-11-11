Edmonton bazaar help raise cash for humanitarian aid in Gaza

A local market raised thousands of dollars in aid for Gaza on Friday and Saturday.

The Arab Community Bazaar wrapped up in northwest Edmonton Saturday with vendors donating a portion of their earnings to Islamic Relief Canada.

"There are three different booths that are here today that have donated and are going to be donating 100 per cent of their proceeds as well," said organizer Rosie Taha.

The money was collected for humanitarian relief for Palestinians in Gaza.

Around 2,000 shoppers visited the bazaar Friday, and Taha said close to 1,500 had stopped by within a few hours of opening Saturday.

"We are raising quite a bit of money," she said. "Money's flowing in really fast.

"And there's also people from Islamic relief, volunteers, that are walking around with their donation boxes. So people are just handing out donations directly just to them."

Fatima Haymour, owner of La Carraia Gelaterie Cafe, was one of 65 participating vendors.

She said it's important for her business to give back to the community, both locally and internationally.

"Palestine has a very soft spot in our hearts, so this is something that we can do," she said. "We're giving 100 per cent of what we [made] yesterday and today."

Haymour said her business was able to donate $1,700 Friday.

"That's what we made yesterday in four hours," she said. "And today we're going to do the same thing, and hopefully it gets to somebody who needs it urgently."

Haymour said she is considering holding a fundraiser at La Carraia's location on 109 Street and 100 Avenue, and Taha said additional bazaars may be held in future.

"We're drawing awareness to the situation that's going on right now, and if there is a need to raise more money – which there is – we'll probably be doing another one."