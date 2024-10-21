EDMONTON
    Edmonton Blues Festival not returning in 2025 due to increased costs

    Edmonton Blues Festival producer Cam Hayden has announced that there will be no Festival in 2025. (Source: Facebook/Edmonton Blues Festival) Edmonton Blues Festival producer Cam Hayden has announced that there will be no Festival in 2025. (Source: Facebook/Edmonton Blues Festival)
    Organizers of the Edmonton Blues Festival say it won’t return next year due to increased production costs. 

    Producer Cam Hayden said costs have gone up 40 to 60 per cent since the pandemic in a news release on Monday. 

     

    Hayden says combined “decreasing sponsorships and lagging ticket sales” would force the festival to increase ticket prices to make it sustainable. 

     

    He added the festival has struggled to find a new home since the Heritage Amphitheatre closed for renovations. 

     

    Festival organizers hope the event will return when renovations are complete in 2026. It celebrated its 25th anniversary Aug. 16 to 18 in Klondike Park this summer. 

