Geoff Summers, 31, is in hospital after being shot while working at a downtown nightclub.

Police responded to a shooting at the Alibi nightclub around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday December 2.

They said the victim was rushed to hospital in serious condition but could not provide any details about what happened.

According to his mother, Jodi-Anne Anderson, he is now in stable condition but will require another surgery.

“Geoffy was hit in what we think now is his right arm. It went through his right arm. Came out of his right arm, went through his right chest and he’s a very lucky boy. If it wasn’t for the fact that he was 6 foot 9 and 68 centimetres across at the chest he’d be dead,” she said.

A fundraiser is being planned to help Summers financially as he recovers. It will be held at On the Rocks Pub on December 16th.