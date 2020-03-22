EDMONTON -- In a time where many Edmonton businesses are being forced to close their doors or adhere to new measures, another one is thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cowan Graphics is making signs to remind Edmontonians to stand two metres away from each other and to please wash their hands — recommendations health officials have repeated every day in recent weeks to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

"I think with this pandemic in the world, none of us know really what’s yet to come," said Dustin MacMillan with Cowan Graphics. "It is scary, but how do we evolve with that? How do we change and adapt to the surroundings around us?"

Cowan Graphics is receiving orders from grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations.

"When people come in, they can see where they’re supposed to be standing and how far apart they should be distancing themselves from one another," said Pasta Pantry owner Nathan Satanove.

The province has cancelled gatherings of over 50 people and places like restaurants and cafes are allowed to remain open, with fewer than 50 customers in them.

Places like grocery stores and shopping centres are allowed to remain open.

MacMillan says Cowan will begin to distribute its signs across Canada in the coming months. The company's goal is to keep its 120 workers employed and help the community.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman