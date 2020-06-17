EDMONTON -- There are six long-term care homes in the Edmonton region that are still dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Shepherd's Care Kensington Village has been dealing with an outbreak since March 11, there are currently no tests pending, and no new COVID cases recently, according to AHS.

Chartwell Heritage Valley has only one positive resident from the independent living area. Resident and staff testing has been negative, with one resident's test pending after showing symptoms on June 13. The earliest AHS says Chartwell will remove its outbreak status is June 24.

CapitalCare Norwood has one positive resident in the hospice, but all other residents are testing negative.

Revera Miller Crossing has been on outbreak since June 3 when a staff member became symptomatic. Extensive testing has been negative, and the facility could be off outbreak by the end of the week.

CapitalCare Grandview had a non-clinical staff member test positive for COVID-19 on June 12, and a clinical staff member test positive on June 14. AHS says extensive testing is underway on staff and residents of the facility.

Good Samaritan Southgate had a resident show symptoms on June 7 who later tested positive for COVID-19. Other residents and staff are being tested for the virus.

There's a possible outbreak at CapitalCare Kipnes Centre for Veterans, AHS says a staff member tested positive on June 11, after coming into contact with a COVID positive person in the community on June 6. The person last worked at the centre on June 8. AHS says plans for futher outbreak management are being worked on.

St. Joseph's Auxiliary Hospital no longer has a COVID-19 outbreak, after two weeks with no positive tests from any residents or staff.

There are currently 486 active cases in Alberta, 38 people are hospitalized with 7 in ICUs, and 151 people have died from coronavirus. Across Alberta 6,893 people have recovered from COVID-19.