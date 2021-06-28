EDMONTON -- Bishop Vital Grandin's name is coming down from the Catholic school in the central Edmonton neighbourhood named after him.

Edmonton Catholic Schools on Monday voted unanimously to rename Grandin School and immediately remove the Grandin name and a mural depicting the Roman Catholic Bishop from the building's exterior.

"In our ongoing journey as a school division committed to bringing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Calls to Action to life, it is incumbent upon us to ensure that we are not honouring any aspect of the legacy of the residential school system or further traumatizing members of the Indigenous communities we presently serve," a statement released by the division read.

It said the naming process would happen over the next several months, noting a school has not needed to be renamed in recent history.

"It is extremely important that we are thoughtful in renaming the school. We would rather take time and do it well and honour the voice of our stakeholders so that the school has a positive journey with a new identity."

Greater St. Albert Roman Catholic Separate School Division is scheduled to discuss the same thing Monday afternoon.

GRANDIN NAME COMING DOWN ELSEWHERE

Bishop Vital Grandin served in St. Albert during the late 1800s.

Edmonton Catholic School Division launched a review of the use of his name at the beginning of June following the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops Residential School in B.C.

"Grandin supported residential schools" was painted on Grandin Elementary School a short while later.

Historians consider Grandin to be one of the architects of the residential school system in Alberta.

The French and Spanish language school, which opened 105 years ago in central Edmonton, is not the only location that bore Grandin's name.

A community business also decided to rebrand, and the City of Edmonton removed Grandin’s name from its Government Centre LRT station on June 7. Other jurisdictions across Canada have already changed or signalled their intent to change landmarks named after him, too.

St. Albert councillors voted unanimously a week earlier to review the process by which it names landmarks after finding about 600 businesses, streets, civic sites and municipal properties with "some level" of association to Grandin or Canada's residential school system.

The city also cancelled its annual July 1 fireworks out of respect for survivors of the residential school system.

