Edmonton Catholic Schools will require all staff to be fully vaccinated

EDMONTON -

The Edmonton Catholic School District (ECSD) announced on Tuesday it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated.

In a release, it said in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, outbreaks, and preserve in-person learning, immunization would be the most effective option.

A similar sentiment was echoed on Monday by the Edmonton Public School Board.

Chief superintendent Robert Martin said ECSD’s responsibility is with those they “serve and employ, including our students under the age of 12 who are unable to be immunized.”

ECSD employees have until Oct. 25 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they are provided with a medical exemption or participate in regular rapid testing, the release read.

Other people who are in direct contact with students or employees will also need to be fully vaccinated to enter a division property. According to ECSD, this will include contractors and volunteers.

“We will continue to assess, and if appropriate, implement reasonable measures that we believe will have a positive impact on health and safety in our schools and sites,” Sandra Palazzo, the board chair, said.

More information will be provided directly to employees of ECSD.