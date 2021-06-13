EDMONTON -- A ceremony was held outside city hall to rededicate the Edmonton Cenotaph to include those who served in the Afghanistan War.

“By adding Afghanistan’s fallen to the Edmonton cenotaph, we are ensuring that their invaluable service will continue to be celebrated today, and for generations to come,” said Salma Lakhani, the lieutenant governor of Alberta.

More than 40,000 Canadians served in the 12-year was in Afghanistan, 158 of them died. Canada fought in the war between October 2001 and March 2014.

“It is essential we remember the sacrifices made throughout Canada’s mission in Afghanistan as well as the terrible toll it took on far too many servicemen and women and their families,” said Lakhani.

The 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron held a flyover to mark the dedication. Veterans of the Afghanistan War and families of service members attended the ceremony.

The cenotaph outside city hall was built 85 years ago in memory of those who died during the First World War, the Second World War and the Korean War.