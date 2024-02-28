Edmonton chamber, U of A union concerned about Alberta pharmacare decision
Representatives from the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce and the University of Alberta Students' Union are voicing concerns regarding the province's plans to opt out of the federal pharmacare program.
The program would allow every Canadian with a health-care card to access free birth control and diabetes medication.
The students' union says many students are dealing with profound affordability challenges.
"For the students who are already struggling to afford textbooks and to stay in school, I think anything that could make life cheaper or more affordable is a welcome sign," said Chris Beasley, the union's vice president external.
The federal government is rolling out a universal pharmacare plan that will soon allow Canadians to receive free birth control and diabetes medication – a plan the UCP government does not want to participate in.
"They’re looking to provide something different which adds bureaucracy and administrative burdens on top of what we already have, so give us the dollars and we’ll use them in those areas," Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said.
The president of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce says the decision hurts the business community too, where between 15 to 30 per cent of payroll costs go toward benefits and health care.
"We're just encouraging them to explore the details, see what it is and then come back and talk to the business community and Albertans to see what we say," Doug Griffiths told CTV News Edmonton.
"The solution to this is going to come when students can afford the medication that they need," Beasley added.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Fired scientists failed to protect sensitive information, newly released records say
Newly released documents say the careers of two scientists at a high-security laboratory ended after security reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information.
House passes motion calling on Trudeau to recoup ArriveCan funds
Opposition parties teamed up Wednesday to pass a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to collect and recoup, within 100 days, all funds paid to ArriveCan contractors and subcontractors that did no work.
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
BREAKING Visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada
Some visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada, a senior government source told CTV News.
Comedian Richard Lewis, who recently starred on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' dies at 76
Richard Lewis, an acclaimed comedian known for exploring his neuroses in frantic, stream-of-consciousness diatribes while dressed in all-black, leading to his nickname 'The Prince of Pain,' has died. He was 76.
A B.C. lawyer submitted 'fictitious' cases generated by ChatGPT to the court. Now, she has to pay for that mistake.
A B.C. lawyer has been ordered to review all of her files after she made the "serious mistake" of citing "fictitious" cases created by ChatGPT to the court, according to a recent judgment.
Meet the Canadian company bringing you photos from the moon
A Canadian-made camera is supplying the world with some of the newest images from the moon.
Since COVID began, more parents now say they're 'really against vaccinating' their children, new survey shows
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) shows that opposition to mandatory childhood vaccination in Canada has risen substantially since 2019 to nearly two in five Canadians from one quarter, with 17 per cent of surveyed parents with children under age 18 indicating they were “really against” vaccinating their children.
Former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.