Edmonton closes bridge after safety inspectors discover shaky pier

A bridge on the southwest edge of Edmonton was barricaded Thursday for an "emergency closure" after inspectors determined it's not safe.

City officials said there was "movement in the south pier" of the structure, which spans across Whitemud Creek on 167 Street SW near Highway 19.

Drivers were asked to detour on 168 Street SW (Range Road 255) or 166 Street SW (Range Road 253).

"A more thorough engineering assessment began today to understand the current needs for repair to continue the safe operation of the bridge," said Cheryl Fereday with the City of Edmonton.

"The city has been in contact with residents affected by the closure and has made a short detour available. We ask that residents travelling in the area leave extra travel time to follow the detour while the bridge is closed."

The city was hoping to have the bridge reopened by June 6. It was acquired from Leduc County as part of a 2019 annexation and is scheduled for replacement in 2024.