EDMONTON -- Edmonton's mayor appeared satisfied with Alberta's latest -- and to date, strongest -- public health measures announced on Tuesday.

The mandates by the Alberta government included a limit on social gatherings to household cohorts, except for those living alone, province wide mask rules, and capacity limits or closures for those in the hospitality, retail, and personal service sectors.

They echoed a motion Edmonton's councillors passed earlier that day to call on the provincial government to bring in tougher restrictions.

"I believe these new provincewide measures meet that imperative," Mayor Don Iveson said in a statement.

He called them tough, especially for vulnerable people and struggling businesses, but doable with support from the higher levels of government.

“I urge Edmontonians to observe these new rules for our collective safety, and get creative about staying connected virtually through the holidays.

"Not too long from now, we’ll look back with pride at how we hibernated for health and, by our diligent actions, saved many lives and prevented an overload of the health system for those who still needed it."

With new measures from the province, Iveson also said the council would be pausing its own work on a bylaw to implement restrictions within Edmonton.

Tuesday morning, councillors discussed making restaurants, gyms, and casinos the main targets of city-wide rules meant to help control the spread of COVID-19 in Edmonton.

The recommended measures, introduced at a special city council meeting, included ending in-person dining, closing fitness centres, closing casinos, and further limitations of religious gatherings. It also could have meant a closure of the city’s recreation centres.

Instead, the mayor said council would be meeting later in the week to talk about how it could "support communication and enforcement of these new measures (by the government), and to understand how they affect City of Edmonton operations."