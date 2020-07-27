EDMONTON -- The mask discussion continues at Edmonton City Hall on Wednesday – including whether to mandate face coverings in all public spaces.

On Monday, council members will get the first draft of a bylaw mandating masks in all public indoor spaces: retail stores, entertainment venues, rec centres, vehicle rentals and more.

Rule violators could be fined $100.

Masks would not be necessary in Edmonton schools or childcare facilities, hospitals and health care centres, or work spaces where staff are separated from patrons.

People exercising, doing water activities, or dining in a designated space or religious ceremony would not have to wear a mask.

And, the proposed bylaw would not apply to anyone under the age of two, those who cannot put on or remove the mask on their own, and those who cannot due to a physical or mental concern or limitation.

Businesses would not be required to enforce the rule, the draft bylaw says.

Wednesday’smeeting was called following a decision by the emergency advisory committee last week to make masks mandatory on all city transit and in city facilities.

The committee did not have the power to create a more expansive bylaw, as council members are now considering.

Masks become mandatory at City of Edmonton transit and buildings on Aug. 1.

If the bylaw was passed, the expanded rules would take effect then, too.

Calgary’s bylaw similarly mandates face coverings in "public premises" and "public vehicles," and carries a penalty weight of $100 to $200.