EDMONTON -- Ward 10 Coun. Michael Walters is not running in next year's municipal election in any capacity.

Walters, a two-term incumbent, announced his decision Wednesday morning, a little over a year before the next election.

"I wouldn’t trade my time on Council for anything, but like all good things it is coming to an end," he said in a news release. "I have a wonderful wife and two teenage sons I haven’t seen nearly enough of due to this job, and I plan to refocus my work and life in a way that prioritizes them the most."

Recounting his years as a councillor, elected in 2013, Walters highlighted his work to revitalize Petrolia Mall, restart development around Century Park LRT and the drainage transfer to EPCOR.

"Participating in the development of our community as a member of City Council has been a major highlight of my professional life and I cherish the experiences I’ve had. This is challenging but gratifying work, and I urge anyone considering seeking public office – but particularly women, visible minorities and those from marginalized communities – to take the leap. We need your voices around decision-making tables. I intend to provide support to those from equity-seeking groups to win Council races in whatever ways I can. The critical assignment for the next Council is to secure Edmonton’s prosperity for the decades to come in what will be a vastly different environment than what we’re familiar with. I wish them every success in that regard."

The next municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 18, 2021.