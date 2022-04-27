Edmonton couple opens cafe in historical John T. Ross Residence, maintains homey atmosphere
A new coffee shop in downtown Edmonton promises a neighbourly experience in one of the city’s historic buildings.
After years of dreaming of doing such a thing, Caleb and Stephanie Kan opened Stopgap Coffee on the main floor of the John T. Ross Residence in March.
The home in Oliver is a cornerstone of the community, having been built in 1909 and designated a municipal historic resource in 2007, standing as an example of popular design trends of the early 1900s even as highrises like The Hendrix and The David Thompson went up around it.
After serving as a residence, the building housed a psychologist’s office and then sat partially vacant until the Kans decided during the pandemic to pursue their dream.
Caleb Kan makes a coffee behind the barista bar of his newly opened Stopgap Coffee cafe on April 20, 2022. “[It] was really encouraging to see how people, even during this time of chaos or uncertainty, would still choose to support local,” Caleb said of the impetus behind their decision.
“We wanted to be in a community where we could create friendships and have regular conversations with people, and so we love this spot for that reason,” Stephanie told CTV News Edmonton.
It was Caleb’s idea to name the cafe Stopgap, which describes a temporary way of dealing with a problem or satisfying a need.
“He thought that is a perfect definition of what coffee can do,” Stephanie recalled.
Stephanie Kan and husband Caleb Kan opened Stopgap Coffee in Edmonton's historic John T. Ross Residence in the Oliver community in March 2022.
But the couple actually considers coffee their secondary focus to fostering community.
“The conversations that come with that cup of coffee are what we look forward to,” Stephanie said.
Save the barista bar, the cafe doesn’t look much like a cafe. It has a dining room table and living room just the same as the average home.
“What a better way to create or welcome community than having a living room to serve people with?” Caleb asked. “It feels like I’m giving someone coffee in my living room and just having a chat.”
Stopgap Coffee opened in Edmonton's John T. Ross Residence in the Oliver neighbourhood in March 2022.
Customer Linh Lu says the Kans have successfully created a homey and cozy experience.
“I just love that I get to feel like I’m just going to my neighbour's place,” she told CTV News Edmonton.
And the coffee is good: “They have the best cortados in the city.”
With files from CTV News Edmonton's John Hanson
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian MPs unanimously back motion calling Russian attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide'
Canadian members of Parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to label Russia's attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide.' The vote was triggered following the tabling of an NDP-backed unanimous consent motion.
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, dramatically escalating its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine. European leaders decried the move as 'blackmail.'
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
As Canada's population ages, what happens to affordable, accessible housing?
Experts say more affordable and accessible housing is needed for Canada's aging population with seniors over the age of 85 reported as the fastest-growing age group in the country.
Liberals propose temporary new power to adjourn House 'without notice' and revive late-night sittings
In a move typically not seen until closer to the end of the spring sitting, the Liberals have given notice for a motion looking to revive late-night House sittings, while also proposing to give ministers the temporary power to table 'without notice' a motion to adjourn the Commons until the fall.
WATCH LIVE | No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
What happens to your crypto, social media accounts once you're gone?
More Canadians are likely faced with the task of deciding what to do with their digital estate once they're gone, whether that means protecting their cryptocurrency or leaving their social media accounts in someone else's hands.
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
Calgary
-
Judge rules Hinshaw responses about cabinet direction and health orders should be public record
An Alberta judge has decided responses from the chief medical officer of health to questions about direction from cabinet should be made public as part of an ongoing court challenge on the constitutionality of Alberta's public health restrictions.
-
Woman rushed to hospital after fire in Calgary's Willow Park
One woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition on Wednesday from a house fire in the community of Willow Park.
-
Alberta man accused of sexually assaulting children, RCMP seek additional victims
RCMP in southern Alberta have released a photo of a man accused of sexually assaulting children over fears there are potentially other victims who haven't come forward.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP seek man charged in connection to 2020 raid that left Mountie injured
Police are searching for a man charged in connection to a 2020 raid on a rural property north of Biggar that left an RCMP officer injured.
-
Most Sask. docs plan to reduce clinical hours after 'strains' of COVID-19 pandemic: survey
Most Saskatchewan doctors who responded to a survey say their mental health has worsened.
-
Sask. woman and her guide dog graduate from CNIB program
In 2011, Luseland's Jodi Laycock started losing her vision and was diagnosed with normal-tension glaucoma.
Regina
-
Man killed in three-vehicle collision south of Moose Jaw
A 57-year-old man from Assiniboia, Sask. has died after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 2 south of Moose Jaw on April 23.
-
Southeast Sask. at risk of flooding: Water Security Agency
After two late winter snowfalls hit the southeast area of Saskatchewan, the Water Security Agency (WSA) is advising residents of the potential for overland flooding.
-
Demolition resumes at former Wascana Park CNIB building
Demolition resumed at the site of a former Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) building in Wascana Park, as crews work to return the area to parkland.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic provinces will have highest proportion of seniors over 85 by 2043: census
By 2043, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could be home to the highest proportions of seniors aged 85 or older in the country, with people in that age category expected to make up more than six per cent of the population in each of those provinces.
-
RCMP supervisor during N.S. mass shooting took extended leave amid second-guessing
One of the Mounties who oversaw the initial response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was off work for at least 16 months afterwards, saying he struggled with questions about his own decisions during the rampage.
-
N.S. teacher charged with assault after allegedly pushing student at school
A teacher is facing an assault charge and has been placed on leave after being accused of pushing a child at a school in Three Mile Plains, N.S.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
CTV News Investigates was able to find a vehicle stolen from an Ontario street more than six months earlier. It was sitting in a parking lot in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria.
-
‘War in our souls:’ A Ukrainian family’s journey to the GTA
Olesia hoped the nightmare would end in days, but as the war in Ukraine neared month four, she left the country and arrived in the Greater Toronto Area with her husband and two daughters.
-
Toronto shooting suspect atop Canada's most wanted list arrested
The top name on a new list of Canada’s most wanted violent fugitives was arrested just hours after the list and a $250,000 reward were made public.
Montreal
-
Quebec rolls back proposal forcing English CEGEP students into three French-language classes
Under a new amendment, English-speaking CEGEP students won't be made to take three core college classes in French, but will only need to take three French classes focused on the language itself.
-
Families of Montreal brainwashing victims push for right to sue CIA, which funded experiments
It's well documented that the CIA, the American intelligence agency, funded the Montreal brainwashing experiments that forever altered Lana Mills Sowchuk's father and many, many others.
-
'Blow below the belt' in Quebec legislature as Legault quips about Liberal MNA being 'not dead'
"Is he not dead?" wondered the premier aloud as Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand, known to be a gentleman who never attacks anyone, rose to ask a question.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
-
Proposed $330M 'Lansdowne 2.0' includes new stands, arena
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) has unveiled its plan to tear down and replace the north side stands at TD Place Stadium and further redevelop Lansdowne Park.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa Wednesday, hospitalizations stable
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in the city, with hospitalizations holding steady.
Kitchener
-
Regional council set to debate washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment
Councillors are expected to vote on a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street at Wednesday's meeting.
-
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted list
Four of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.
-
Male found injured in downtown Guelph dies
Guelph police say a male who was found injured on a downtown street has been pronounced dead in hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Provincial Police take over search for missing Alberta pilots
The Superior East detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is taking over the search for two pilots from Alberta who have been missing since April 14.
-
Renee Sweeney murder trial rescheduled to next year, here is why
After being in jail for more than three years, the man accused of the brutal murder of a Sudbury woman in 1998 will stand trial next year.
-
Wikwemikong board fires police chief
It was just a formality, but the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service board has fired the chief of police.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school teacher allegedly struck by student with hammer in classroom
A Winnipeg school division says a teacher is at home recovering after allegedly being hit by a student with a hammer.
-
Black Manitobans Chamber of Commerce celebrates official launch
A new organization dedicated to leveraging the power of black entrepreneurs and blacked-owned businesses celebrated its launch at the Manitoba Legislative Building.
-
Mountie facing assault charges after two different investigations: Manitoba police watchdog
An RCMP officer is facing assault charges after Manitoba's police watchdog launched two investigations last year.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police not using thin blue line patches as white supremacist symbol, chief says
The Vancouver Police Department has joined a growing list of law enforcement agencies grappling with how to address the use of thin blue line patches among members.
-
Storm-damaged section of Stanley Park seawall reopens
A 3.5-kilometre stretch of the Stanley Park Sewall has reopened, nearly four months after it was damaged during a severe storm.
-
Dramatic video shows 'takeover-style' robbery at Gucci store in downtown Vancouver
Police have released dramatic video of a "takeover-style" robbery committed at a Gucci store in downtown Vancouver late last year.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria most gender-diverse city in Canada, census says
Victoria is the most gender-diverse urban centre in Canada, with approximately 0.75 per cent of residents identifying as transgender or non-binary, according to newly released census data.
-
B.C. housing supply remains problematic, but apartment starts growing: census
Demand for housing in British Columbia still far outstrips supply, experts say, even as the latest census figures show growth in the number of homes was higher than the increase in population countrywide.
-
Saanich distillery settles dispute with Scotch Whisky Association
A distillery in Saanich, B.C., has resolved a dispute with the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) over the local distillery's branding and name.