Edmonton drug bust nets $1.3M in cash, drugs
Four men are facing charges after Edmonton police seized more than a million dollars worth of cash and drugs.
After a 14-month investigation, the Edmonton Police Service searched three vehicles and five homes in south and southwest Edmonton and found:
- $540,000 cash
- 6.6 kilograms cocaine (approximate street value of $327,000)
- 74 kilograms benzocaine (approximate street value of $222,000)
- 47 kilograms acetaminophen (approximate street value of $142,000)
- 36 kilograms of phenacetin (approximate street value of $109,000)
- 429 grams boric acid (approximate street value of $1,500)
- 170 ml of GHB
- A Kia Sorento and Dodge Journey with hidden compartments
- A 2021 Mercedes Benz GLE
- 50 rounds of 9 mm ammunition
- .22 caliber firearm magazine
- Box of .22 caliber ammunition
- Brass knuckles
- A large variety of items consistent with the trafficking of drugs
Police seized more than a million dollars worth of cash and drugs in a 14-month investigation. (Supplied)
Nadeem Abdulgany, 38, and Mohamed Cherkaoui, 34, were charged with commission of an offence for a criminal organization, conspiracy, and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.
Mahmoud Taliani, 34, and Robert Haberstock, 30, were charged with commission of an offence for a criminal organization, conspiracy, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.
Haberstock was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
