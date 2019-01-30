

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Economic Development Corporation has lost $375,000 in a "phishing scheme."

“We are working with authorities and legal counsel to determine if the funds can be recovered,” the EEDC said in a press release.

EEDC is funded by the City of Edmonton.

"It's obviously very concerning because those are public dollars," Mayor Don Iveson said.

Iveson also said the Audit Committee will discuss the issue Thursday.

"Clearly this will need to be investigated and if progresses need to change—which clearly they will have to in response to this—council will want a full report on all of that in its sharefolder capacity as a funder."

MacEwan University was defrauded of $11.8 million in 2018.