Edmonton election ward profile: Karhiio
Six candidates are battling for your vote in southeast Edmonton’s Ward Karhiio.
The new ward evenly splits sections previously encompassed by Ward 11 and 12. Ward 11 was represented by Mike Nickel while Moe Banga was elected to city council in Ward 12.
Karhiio runs north to south and is bound in the north by a section of 51 Avenue until 91 Street and the railway tracks separating Davies Industrial East and Roper Industrial neighbourhoods. In the east, the ward is bound by 50 Street and Township Road 510 in the south. Queen Elizabeth II Highway forms the western boundary.
Pronounced GAR-EE-HE-O, the ward name originates from the Mohawk language and translates to a tall, beautiful forest. Michel Karhiio was the chief of the Michel Band, enfranchised in 1958.
- Complete coverage of the municipal election
- Edmonton's new Indigenous ward names, explained
- New places for familiar councillors? More than new names to city's overhauled electoral wards
Here’s a look at the candidates in Karhiio.
SANA KAKAR
As an architecture and urban planning professional, candidate Sana Kakar said he moved to Edmonton in 2014 because he saw it as a city that was perfect for raising a family. Now he’s running to maintain that belief.
When it comes to taxes, Kakar believes the city needs to be doing a better job at providing value for dollars and spending smarter.
“People are paying too much tax and the services are not at par,” Kakar said. “We need to look for other sources of revenue than tax hikes.
“We need to make our projects more efficient,” he added, “to save some money.”
He also believes the city could benefit from more consultation so that services can improve and people feel heard.
“People are complaining a lot about transit. People are complaining about this new waste management system,” Kakar said.
CHARAN SAGGU
Trained as an engineer, candidate Charan Saggu moved to Edmonton 31 years ago and could not find a job. He was forced to pivot careers to real estate, founding several residential and commercial brokerages in the city and hopes to bring an entrepreneurial spirit to city council.
“I had to learn and grow,” he told CTV News. “I adapted quickly and became good at what I needed to do.
“I will bring that same mindset to city council.”
His priorities are empowering small businesses, introducing competitive tax rates to encourage new business developments, and ending photo radar — which he describes as a “cash cow.” Instead of photo radar, Saggu wants the city to find other ways of keeping streets safe from speeding cars.
“Some of the speeds we see are so high,” he said. “We need better action.”
In his view, Karhiio needs better neighbourhoods that have green spaces, parks, and better policing.
“I want to see Edmonton as a world-class city,” Saggu said. “We are missing some investments.
“We need more parks, playgrounds, and walking paths,” he added. “We need to see all people, of all ages, served by the city.”
TOM SHAW
Candidate Tom Shaw told CTV News Edmonton that he never planned to run for city council until friends and family told him that after 40 years of living in the ward, being involved in community league leadership, and project managing for businesses, he should give it a shot.
“I’ve advocated for so long for my community that it just seemed like the right fit at the right time,” Shaw said. “I’m very community-minded.
“I understand our ward’s advantages and challenges,” he added.
His focus, if elected, would be to ensure neighbourhoods stay safe, reviewing the transit redesign, so it meets the needs of residents, and fighting for efficient core services like snow removal and roadway maintenance.
While he was a community league president, Shaw said he advocated successfully to create marked crosswalks in his neighbourhood and a public awareness campaign called ‘Check Your Block at Nine O’Clock.’
“I have a proven track record of advocacy,” Shaw said. “I’m at the heart of the community.”
KEREN TANG
Candidate Keren Tang is running for the second time and her biggest priorities include promoting resilient changes to address climate change, enabling a strong business-focused environment in the city, and ensuring neighbourhoods remain vibrant.
Tang originally moved to Edmonton to pursue a degree in public health policy at the University of Alberta. She has worked in the private and public sectors to help drive positive health promotion.
“My public health lens and experience will be really important,” Tang said. “Pandemic or not, public health will be a really important lens for city-building.”
Tang said that the Karhiio ward requires unique solutions since it contains mature neighbourhoods north of Anthony Henday Drive, like Mill Woods, and new growth developments south of it.
“The ward is going to continue to grow,” Tang said. “We need to think about how we can grow smartly.
“We need to fill in the gaps of services and infrastructure,” she added. “We can’t leave anybody behind.”
SHAMAIR TURNER
Living in Mill Woods her entire life, candidate Shamair Turner -- a School of Business alumna who now works in the field of risk management -- decided to run because she wanted to try to help her community.
“I want Edmonton to be a prosperous, equitable, and affordable city,” Turner said.
Among her platform promises, Turner said she wanted to focus on improving transit. In her view, the bus network redesign decreased system accessibility and did not consider how far people would need to walk during the winter.
“Neighbourhood routes are valuable in such a different way than they might be in terms of just walking to your main thoroughfare in a grid set up,” she added. “There’s a lot of frustration.”
Additionally, Turner said there needs to be more concrete action towards transit security -- especially as the Valley Line LRT that ends at Mill Woods Town Centre becomes operational.
Turner said that as climate change continues to impact Edmonton and the world, the city needs to do more than what the Community Energy Transition Strategy and other climate action plans prescribe.
“It’s not necessarily that the plans are not good, we definitely have to progress more,” she said.
“There absolutely has to be a pushing forward mindset of what more we can do.”
MUHAMMAD HERMAN GILL
Candidate Muhammad Herman Gill did not respond to requests for interviews from CTV News Edmonton.
Read profiles for mayoral candidates and wards on our municipal election page.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No response from PM to invitation an 'insult': First Nation
The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "missed an opportunity" to show his commitment to the survivors of residential schools by not replying to its invitations to take part in an event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Can an employer reduce an employee's pay if they're permanently working remotely?
With many companies making remote work a permanent aspect of certain jobs, experts say employers cannot reduce a current employee's salary without consent and face legal risks if they do.
From Carey Price to Simone Biles: Evolving attitudes help athletes address mental health
Athletes like Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price are paving the way for more honest conversations about mental health in sport, helping to spark an important evolution in performance training, says an Olympic sports psychologist.
Alberta family frustrated by lack of transparency after 10-year-old gets COVID-19 at school
After her 10-year-old granddaughter contracted COVID-19 at school, passing the infection along to her elderly grandfather, an Alberta woman is calling on the province to implement better contact tracing in schools as outbreaks soar.
International treaty signed in 1987 to save the ozone has prevented millions of cancer cases, study says
According to new research, an international agreement to protect the ozone layer signed more than 30 years ago has already prevented millions of cases of skin cancer.
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of onetime aides, according to a letter on behalf of the former president.
Ottawa faces pressure to extend COVID-19 benefits set to expire this month
Many of the federal government's key pandemic supports are set to expire in a few weeks, prompting some business leaders to advocate for an extension.
Winter is coming: Tips for saving on your heating bill as gas prices spike
According to Natural Resources Canada (NRCan), gas prices in Canada hit an average of $1.45 per litre this week, with record prices already reported in parts of Alberta, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador and the Greater Toronto Area.
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
Calgary
-
Alberta rolls out harsher harassment fines, business grants for vaccine passport program
Heftier fines will soon be in place to protect employees from confrontations with customers, and businesses in Alberta that are abiding by the rules outlined in the province's restriction exemption program will be eligible for a $2,000 grant to help subsidize the cost of enforcement.
-
Thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant vs. your home: why Alberta's rules are different
If Albertans are planning to have Thanksgiving dinner with their family this year, the rules for many people they can gather with are different depending on where the gathering will be held.
-
Car crashes through front of vape store in northeast Calgary
There was a scary incident Thursday afternoon when a vehicle drove into a building in northeast Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reports 409 new COVID-19 infections; adds 241 previously uncounted cases
The Saskatchewan government reported a total of 650 COVID-19 cases on Thursday – 409 of which are new infections and 241 are cases that were previously uncounted due to a data reporting error.
-
Bodycam footage shows Greg Fertuck pointing to where he allegedly killed his wife
A man accused of murder took his friends to the gravel pit, pointing to the exact spot where he allegedly shot his wife.
-
Saskatoon police responding after weapon reported in home
Saskatoon tactical officers are investigating a report of a weapon in a home in the 1100 block of Avenue L North.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 409 new COVID-19 infections; adds 241 previously uncounted cases
The Saskatchewan government reported a total of 650 COVID-19 cases on Thursday – 409 of which are new infections and 241 are cases that were previously uncounted due to a data reporting error.
-
Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
Horse dewormer & cow theft: Sask. premier addresses 'absolutely ridiculous' COVID-19 conspiracy theories
With misinformation about COVID-19 policies and vaccines running rampant on social media, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe took time to debunk some of the conspiracy theories on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors
Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
-
New Brunswick reports 116 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases rise to 825
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 66 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 825.
-
Halifax flip-flops on mandatory vaccines for employees
Halifax Regional Municipality is flip-flopping on its vaccine mandate policy. Come mid-December, city employees will have to be vaccinated.
Vancouver
-
'He would still be alive if help arrived on time': B.C. senior dies after family calls 911, waits 33 minutes for ambulance
A Metro Vancouver woman believes her dad would still be alive if help had arrived sooner when she called 911. Instead, she was put on hold and by the time emergency crews arrived, it was too late.
-
Premier defends B.C.'s fourth wave pandemic struggle as Ontario controls Delta
Premier John Horgan is insisting British Columbia's fourth wave surge in cases and hospitalizations was unavoidable, even though Canada's most populous province continues to see low COVID-19 case counts and deaths.
-
Man caught on camera pouring gasoline on Delta home, police seek arson suspect
Delta police are asking the public to help identify an arson suspect caught on camera using a can of gas to intentionally set a house on fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people killed in fatal crash on Hwy. 144 in Sudbury between Onaping and Dowling
Few details are known at this hour, but two people have been killed in a crash Thursday that has closed Hwy. 144 between Onaping and Dowling.
-
Second person dies following fatal collision Oct. 5 on Highway 11
Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a Highway 11 crash Oct. 5 in the Township of Evanturel.
-
Ontario unveils guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Here's what you need to know
Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.
Winnipeg
-
Visitor restrictions in ERs a challenge for families and patients, advocate says
Visitor restrictions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in hospitals are making it difficult for patients and their loved ones to deal with a health crisis, according to family members and a foundation that supports patients and caregivers.
-
'A perfect storm': global supply chain issues could impact holiday shopping
Manitobans may want to start their holiday shopping early this year as experts warn global supply chain disruptions are driving up prices and may put some items on people’s shopping list items out of stock.
-
Golfers teed off over potential Blumberg sale
Some golfers and activists are voicing concerns about the potential sale of John Blumberg gold course in Headingley.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
There are now 5,929 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., according to the health ministry, including 770 active cases in the Island Health region.
-
Randy Bachman's guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's favourite guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at care home in Victoria's Chinatown has ended
The COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care home is now over, Island Health says.
Toronto
-
Toronto police reveal they're narrowing in on Erin Gilmour's killer 38 years later
Nearly 40 years after the daughter of a wealthy Toronto businessman was brutally murdered, police say they have narrowed her killer down to a member of one family tree and are close to knowing who did it.
-
This was Doug Ford's gas price promise during his 2018 election campaign
Shortly after being elected in 2018, Doug Ford promised he would make the price at the pumps a top priority for his government.
-
Ontario unveils guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Here's what you need to know
Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.
Montreal
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
-
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
-
Accused priest buried at Kahnawake church; some women want his body removed
It was hearing about other graves across the country, one woman said — the unmarked graves of Indigenous children — that prompted them to speak out about this one that is so public, and an unwelcome presence to many.
London
-
Aylmer, Ont. coping with COVID-19 spike as community turns economic page
Aylmer residents are coping with a recent rise in COVID-19 case numbers.
-
'Unvaccinated should avoid indoor gatherings at Thanksgiving': MLHU
Medical officer of health for Middlesex-London, Dr. Chris Mackie, gave guidance Thursday for how to safely enjoy the Thanksgiving weekend with friends and family.
-
Rare lobster spotted in Kincardine, Ont. grocery store getting new home
It's the equivalent of a maritime 'needle in a haystack,' after an incredibly rare orange lobster was spotted by a customer at Kincardine's Sobeys grocery store.
Kitchener
-
'It's a little bit alarming': Eden House near Guelph faced previous privacy concern
The long-term care home where a Personal Support Worker (PSW) was charged with voyeurism this week has faced a previous privacy breach.
-
New report paints dire picture of Waterloo Region's affordable housing crisis
A new report from the Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation paints a dire picture about the state of affordable housing in the region.
-
Cambridge restaurant fined $50K for overserving alcohol prior to fatal crash
A Cambridge restaurant has been fined $50,000 for overserving alcohol to a man who caused a fatal crash.