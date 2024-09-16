EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton Elks add defensive lineman A.C. Leonard, five others to practice roster

    Edmonton Elks defensive lineman A.C. Leonard (6) makes a reception on a pass from Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius (15) after a fake play for short yardage during CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Peter Power / The Canadian Press) Edmonton Elks defensive lineman A.C. Leonard (6) makes a reception on a pass from Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius (15) after a fake play for short yardage during CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Peter Power / The Canadian Press)
    A.C. Leonard is back with the Edmonton Elks.

    The CFL club added the veteran defensive lineman and five other players to its practice roster Saturday.

    Leonard spent last season in the Alberta capital when he tied for the team lead with a career-high 12 sacks.

    The 32-year-old from Palatka, Fla., has also spent time with the B.C. Lions, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Ottawa Redblacks since first entering the league back in 2015.

    Leonard has 280 defensive tackles, 51 sacks, eight forced fumbles and an interception in 108 regular-season games.

    Edmonton also signed American defensive back Myles Brooks, American wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., National kicker Campbell Fair, American defensive lineman John McCartan and American offensive lineman Eric Miller to the team's expanded practice roster. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2024.

