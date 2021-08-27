EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Elks reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Still at 14 cases, the team extended its isolation period from seven to 10 days with the advice of provincial health officials.

Players will isolate until Aug. 31 and return to work on Sept. 1.

The Elks will not say which players tested positive for COVID-19 based on the CFL's bargaining collective agreement.

The team's vaccination rate is below the CFL's 85 per cent benchmark, and the league's commissioner told TSN earlier this week the majority of the Elks' cases are unvaccinated.

Elks president and CEO Chris Presson will give an update at 4 p.m.

CTV News requested an interview with Elks general manager Brock Sunderland, who has not spoken publicly since the outbreak began, but he will not be made available.