Edmonton Elks sign rookie QB Mike Beaudry after trading Nick Arbuckle

The Edmonton Elks announced on Tuesday that they have signed Canadian quarterback Mike Beaudry.

The news comes the day after the team revealed that quarterback Nick Arbuckle had been traded to the Ottawa Redblacks for a fourth-round draft pick in 2023.

Beaudry, who has spent previous stints on Edmonton’s practice roster, will suit up for his first CFL regular season game on Thursday against the Montreal Allouettes.

Rookie quarterback Tre Ford has started for the team in the last two games.

Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. MST.