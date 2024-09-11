Edmonton fallen firefighters honoured on 9/11 anniversary

Active and retired members of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services honoured members who died on duty this year in a memorial service today.

Uniformed firefighters marched with drums and pipes at 9:45 a.m. from Connaught Armoury to the Firefighters Memorial Plaza in Old Strathcona where the ceremony began at 10 a.m.

"It's so important to recognize and honor those who've given their lives in service to the community," said Acting Fire Chief David Lazenby to the media on Wednesday. "We take tremendous pride in respecting and protecting our community."

"It's a chance for us to gather together, and realize why we're here and why our work is so important and so valuable," he added.

The Edmonton Firefighters Memorial Society organizes the remembrance ceremony every year on Sept. 11. The day marks the anniversary of the single greatest loss of firefighters in history after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York in 2001.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and Acting Fire Chief Lazenby placed wreaths on The Rescue statue at the Firefighters Memorial Plaza.

"We appreciate the love, support and respect that the community provides us, and in turn, we give everything," said Lazenby. "Sadly, sometimes that means, ultimately, our lives. But that's what all our members are prepared to do and I'm so proud of them for it."

A bell sounding the "Last Alarm" concluded the ceremony.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall.