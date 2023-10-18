Edmonton family builds 'absolutely phenomenal' pirate ship in their front yard
Pirates are searching for bounty in Edmonton's Beacon Heights neighbourhood.
Their ship, outfitted with cannons and armed guards, has been anchored in Dave Ewanec's front yard at 11910 44 Street.
"Initially it was my son's idea. Something different for us to do," Ewanec said of the Halloween display.
"Then construction, majority of it, was my wife Tammy, my father-in-law Joe, and I."
The crew framed the ship, several metres long, with pallets, then built its body with plywood.
"We had to do a lot of cutting and a lot of screwing to put it all together. Then the wife decided we need things on the inside, and then we need the sails and the masts and everything a pirate ship has."
Dave Ewanec speaks to CTV News Edmonton about the pirate ship he and his family built in their front yard for Halloween 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Matt Marshall)
Ragged sails billow in the autumn wind. A blue tarp mimics waves crashing against the ship's hull. Black lights illuminate the white sails and pirate clothing at night. A chained hostage skeleton walks the plank.
"It is absolutely phenomenal," said Ewanec, who is inviting others to check it out.
A pirate ship built by Dave Ewanec and his family for Halloween 2023 was outfitted with cannons, armed skeleton pirates, sails and a plank. (CTV News Edmonton / Matt Marshall)
Edmonton's Food Bank will be leaving collection boxes in his yard.
"So when people come on by, please, please feel free to donate for the food bank because that is such a great cause," Ewanec said.
"Hopefully everybody enjoys our little display."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians
The United States vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday that would have condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians and urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
'Boorish and rude': Conservatives heckle House Speaker during speech on ills of heckling
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus was heckled repeatedly on Wednesday over his decision to delay question period in order to deliver a speech to MPs about the issue of heckling.
Biden says Israel agrees to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt
U.S. President Joe Biden swept into wartime Israel for a seven and a half hour visit Wednesday that produced a heaping dose of support for the Israeli people, a deal to get limited humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt and a warning not to allow rage over the deadly Hamas attack to consume them.
An Arab Israeli community leads by example in Tel Aviv
The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.
'Abhorrent smell': At least 189 decaying, improperly stored bodies removed from funeral home
The remains of at least 189 people have been removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from an initial estimate of about 115 when the decaying and improperly stored bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.
WATCH Biden: Israel must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' like America after 9/11
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed American support for Israel, but cautioned that the country must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' while responding to the surprise attack from Hamas militants that killed more than 1,400 people almost two weeks ago.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Air Canada stock slides to one-year low despite frothy summer profits
Air Canada's share price hit a one-year low on Wednesday as the airline navigates higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.
Calgary
-
Province investing millions to revamp Alberta's primary care structure
The Alberta government says it will be investing millions to improve access to family doctors for all Albertans and tackle many of the challenges facing the province's physicians.
-
'So you're telling me there's a chance?': Stampeders look to make it 18 straight years in the playoffs
With their 26-19 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night, the Calgary Stampeders kept their playoff hopes alive.
-
Alberta's first Chipotle location opens in Calgary on Thursday
Alberta's first Chipotle Mexican Grill, located in northeast Calgary, will open its doors on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'It's tragic': Saskatoon area semi crash leaves family of four dead
A prominent Saskatoon business leader and his family have been identified as the victims in a highway crash near Aberdeen, Sask. on Sunday.
-
Saskatoon police officer's assault charge dropped
An assault charge against a Saskatoon police officer has been withdrawn.
-
Striking Prince Albert workers reject city's 'final offer'
Striking municipal workers in Prince Albert roundly rejected the city’s tentative agreement on Tuesday, with 81 per cent of CUPE 882 members saying no to the deal.
Regina
-
'I didn't get to say goodbye': Man cremated too soon after Regina funeral home mix-up
Kara Pasap says her grieving process is in limbo after being stripped of the opportunity to say goodbye to her son one last time.
-
City of Regina preps for snow removal season in response to operational deficit
As part of pre-budget deliberations, Regina executive committee is already looking ahead to the upcoming winter in preparation for snow removal season.
-
Here's who will be performing when the Holiday Train rolls into Regina
The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train will be rolling into Regina on Dec. 18 at the Mosaic Stadium parking lot.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police searching for man involved in alleged motel shooting
Nova Scotia RCMP officers are searching for a Truro man who was allegedly involved in a motel shooting over the weekend.
-
Saint John police identify body found in river
Police say they have identified the body that was found in the Saint John River last month.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Toronto
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Ontario teen speaking out after sustaining burns from hot coffee spilled onto him by flight attendant
A Mississauga teen is speaking out after he said that he sustained second-degree burns from a hot coffee that was accidentally spilled onto his lap by a flight attendant, who then continued to serve other passengers rather than providing assistance.
-
Mountain of Rogers Centre seats dumped at scrapyard north of Toronto
A mountain of blue seats from the Rogers Centre were found discarded at a scrapyard north of Toronto, lying among other forgotten items.
Montreal
-
Montreal man awaits news from family in Gaza City
Montrealer Omar Abuthuraia has not heard from his uncle and family since the bombing of Gaza City began. He said many families are splitting up and trying to find safe havens in clinics and hospitals.
-
'They're our universities': Quebec finance minister has message for English universities
Quebec Finance Minister said discussions are continuing with the province's English-language universities about the proposed measure to almost double tuition rates for out-of-province students wanting to attend English-language universities in Quebec.
-
Air Canada stock slides to one-year low despite frothy summer profits
Air Canada's share price hit a one-year low on Wednesday as the airline navigates higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.
Ottawa
-
Daytime shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:50 p.m. for a shooting on York Street, between Dalhousie Street and Cumberland Street.
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Ottawa libraries to close on Nov. 2
All branches of the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) will be closed on Thursday, Nov, 2.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Guelph motel
Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.
-
City of Waterloo offering free certification program to address lifeguard shortage
Like many municipalities across Canada, the City of Waterloo finds itself underwater due to a lack of lifeguards. But it is diving head first into a possible solution.
-
Car rally for Gaza planned in Kitchener today
As the Hamas-Israeli war rages on, at home, locals are gathering to show of solidarity and support for Palestinians following a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital that killed hundreds of civilians.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Suspicious fire destroys vacant house in Sudbury
A fire destroyed an unoccupied home in the West End of Greater Sudbury Tuesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
'One Manitoba': Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in with a ceremony that featured traditional Indigenous music and dancing.
-
Court designates man who killed parents, attacked nurse a high risk
The Winnipeg man who was found not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking his supervisor at Seven Oaks Hospital has been designated a high-risk accused.
-
A list of Manitoba's new cabinet ministers
Manitoba's new premier and his cabinet have been sworn in. The premier's executive council will have 15 ministers:
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 12-year-old cyclist killed in Pitt Meadows crash, RCMP say
A child is dead after a crash in Pitt Meadows Wednesday morning.
-
Parole granted for B.C. man who strangled pregnant wife to death in 2006
A man from B.C.'s Lower Mainland who was convicted of second-degree murder for strangling his pregnant wife to death 17 years ago has been granted full parole.
-
Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.
Vancouver Island
-
Staffing issues force BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Victoria, Tsawwassen
Once again, staffing issues have forced BC Ferries to cancel sailings on a major route between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.
-
Vancouver Island lottery winner says $1M prize 'will change my son's life'
A Vancouver Island man says his family's life will change after he stepped off a ferry and checked his lottery ticket.
-
Victoria woman credits wiener dog named 'Coco Bean' with her cancer diagnosis
When Shannon Ferguson first opened her thrift store, the first dog through the door was a dachshund who lived down the road. "I was focusing on survival," Shannon says.