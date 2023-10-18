Edmonton family builds 'absolutely phenomenal' pirate ship in their front yard

Pirates are searching for bounty in Edmonton's Beacon Heights neighbourhood.

Their ship, outfitted with cannons and armed guards, has been anchored in Dave Ewanec's front yard at 11910 44 Street.

"Initially it was my son's idea. Something different for us to do," Ewanec said of the Halloween display.

"Then construction, majority of it, was my wife Tammy, my father-in-law Joe, and I."

The crew framed the ship, several metres long, with pallets, then built its body with plywood.

"We had to do a lot of cutting and a lot of screwing to put it all together. Then the wife decided we need things on the inside, and then we need the sails and the masts and everything a pirate ship has."

Dave Ewanec speaks to CTV News Edmonton about the pirate ship he and his family built in their front yard for Halloween 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Matt Marshall)

Ragged sails billow in the autumn wind. A blue tarp mimics waves crashing against the ship's hull. Black lights illuminate the white sails and pirate clothing at night. A chained hostage skeleton walks the plank.

"It is absolutely phenomenal," said Ewanec, who is inviting others to check it out.

A pirate ship built by Dave Ewanec and his family for Halloween 2023 was outfitted with cannons, armed skeleton pirates, sails and a plank. (CTV News Edmonton / Matt Marshall)

Edmonton's Food Bank will be leaving collection boxes in his yard.

"So when people come on by, please, please feel free to donate for the food bank because that is such a great cause," Ewanec said.

"Hopefully everybody enjoys our little display."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall