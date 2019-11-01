Women have been included in the annual Turn Up the Heat calendar from the Edmonton Firefighters Burn Treatment Society for the first time ever.

The calendar features three female models, filling two pages of the 12 month calendar.

"Alyssa and I just thought it would be great to do something for the charity and kind of showcase that women are getting more popular in the career," firefighter and model Brandie said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

James Bruce with the Edmonton Firefighters Burn Treatment Society says the invitation has always been open, but this is the first time women have joined.

"Basically we put it out to Edmonton and surrounding areas," Bruce said. "We've never really had any interest from females in the past so it was exciting to see that we had some interest this year."

Calendars are $25 and are available online. All money raised goes to support advancement of treatment education and research in the burn unit at the University of Alberta Hospital.