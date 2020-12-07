EDMONTON -- The EE Footbal Team announced Monday that it had extended Brock Sunderland’s contract until 2023. Sunderland was hired as General Manager and Vice President of Football Operations in 2017.

During those three seasons, the team complied a 31-27 record.

“I’m excited and honoured to continue as the GM of this storied franchise,” said Sunderland in team news release. “Along with being fortunate to work with great people daily, I’m happy I get to stay in the City of Edmonton.”

The contract extension was signed earlier this year but was announced Monday.