EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton Fringe $90K short of fundraising goal days before festival draws to a close

    The Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival on Aug. 19, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton) The Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival on Aug. 19, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    With only three days left of the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival, organizers are still struggling to reach their funding goal.

    So far $210,000 has been raised to cover festival expenses.

    The Fringe launched a fundraising campaign called Sustain Fringe back in March with a goal of raising $300,000.

    Patrons were asked to make a one-time donation, or consider donating monthly.

    Organizers cited increased site, staffing, utilities and insurance costs, and stagnant government funding as the reasons for the fundraiser.

    "We started that campaign with a mighty 34 monthly donors, and I am thrilled to share today that we are supported by a community of more than 420 donors," Megan Dart of the Edmonton Fringe said Friday.

    "We've got a couple days left of the festival yet. We truly believe that we can hit that $300,000 mark by the end of this weekend, and there's still so much Fringe to celebrate."

    Fringe organizers say the festival delivers $16 million in economic impact for the city annually.

    Each year more than half a million people visit the site.

    You can donate to the Fringe online or at the festival.

     

    The Fringe also announced its holdover shows for 2024 on Friday.

    Fringe Theatre Holdover Series

    Wednesday, Aug. 28

    • 7:00 p.m. - Shirley Gnome: Titular Character - Heartichoke Arts
    • 9:00 p.m. - OWEaDEBT

    Thursday, Aug. 29

    • 7:00 p.m. - OWEaDEBT
    • 9:00 p.m. - Shirley Gnome: Titular Character - Heartichoke Arts

    Friday, Aug. 30

    • 7:00 p.m. - Let’s Not Turn on Each Other - Walter and Watt
    • 9:00 p.m. - 100% Wizard - Keith Brown

    Saturday, Aug. 31

    • 7:00 p.m. - 100% Wizard - Keith Brown
    • 9:00 p.m. - Let’s Not Turn on Each Other - Walter and Watt

     

    Rapid Fire Theatre Holdovers

    Friday, Aug. 30

    • 5:00 p.m. - Rat Academy - Rapid Fire Theatre
    • 7:00 p.m. - Big Business - New Noise Productions
    • 9:00 p.m. - Marv n’ Berry Presents: Trash Pony

    Saturday, Aug. 31

    • 7:00 p.m. - Plays by Bots - Rapid Fire Theatre
    • 9:00 p.m. - Rat Academy - Rapid Fire Theatre

    Sunday, Sept. 1

    • 7:00 p.m. - Rat Academy - Rapid Fire Theatre

     

    Varscona Theatre Holdovers

    Tuesday, Aug. 27

    • 7:00 p.m. - Bright Lights - Blarney Productions
    • 9:00 p.m. - Accidental Beach: A Previously Improvised Musical - Grindstone Theatre

    Wednesday, Aug. 28

    • 7:00 p.m. - ROB AND CHRIS (BOBBY + TINA) - A NEW MUSICAL - Plain Jane Theatre
    • 9:00 p.m. - Bright Lights - Blarney Productions

    Thursday, Aug. 29

    • 7:30 p.m. - Alison Wunderland - Mermaid Entertainment

    Friday, Aug. 30

    • 7:30 p.m. - Alison Wunderland - Mermaid Entertainment 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News