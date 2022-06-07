Edmonton gas prices creep up further into uncharted territory

Gas is priced at $1.899/L on June 7, 2022, at a Circle K at Groat Road and 114 Avenue in Edmonton, Alta. Gas is priced at $1.899/L on June 7, 2022, at a Circle K at Groat Road and 114 Avenue in Edmonton, Alta.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S., allies fly fighter jets amid North Korea tensions

The United States and its Asian allies flew dozens of fighter jets over waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday in a show of force as their diplomats discussed a co-ordinated response to a possibly imminent North Korean nuclear test.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island