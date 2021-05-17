An Edmonton student is one of three recipients of the University of British Columbia's prestigious Presidential Scholarship.

The award secures Grade 12 St. Francis Xavier student Georgia Simkin $5,000 for her first year starting in September, and is renewable the following three years for a total of $40,000.

"I feel so honoured," Simkin told CTV News Edmonton. "Definitely grateful for everybody who helped me with my education."

The Catholic school wrote Simkin a letter of reference, outlining her roles on the Stollery Youth Advisory Committee, grad council, and the Shine Bright Be Fearless campaign.

Simkin also co-founded Yegbox, an online retailer of locally made products; volunteers with Edmonton Food Bank; and participated in Oxford University's aspiring students program.

Simkin is "no doubt destined to do amazing things," a Catholic school board spokesperson said.

"My motivation to help people and passion for learning comes from when I was younger. I had some health issues and all the people around me were so caring and so giving," Simkin told CTV News Edmonton.

"It really inspired me to do the same."

So, medical school seems to be in the student's future. Specifically, immunology.

"There's so much happening in that field.

"I feel like it'd be an awesome way to help people, especially because doctors have helped me so much."