Edmonton hits 20 AGAIN, 1 more day ties the October record
The Blatchford weather station in Edmonton has hit 20 degrees for the 11th time this month. We've now had more 20-degree days this month than in any other October in the past 75 years.
2022 is now tied with 1944 for second on the list of "most 20-degree October days" and trails only 1923. But, with a forecast high of 20 for Wednesday, we could tie that record.
It appears that'll be our last shot at 20 degrees for a while as some cooler air begins to drop in starting Thursday.
The other notable milestone from this year is that we haven't had an official frost at the Blatchford weather station. This is the deepest we've gone into October without temperatures dropping below zero since 1975. That year had a record-setting "first frost" of Oct 22. There's a chance we'll tie that record this year, but I don't think we'll break it.
AND...
We're now at 118 days with a high of 20+ degrees in Edmonton this year. That's the most of any year since 1900. Only 1898 and 1897 had more (122 days).
The most 20-degree days in any year since 1900 are:
- 2022: 118 (and counting)
- 1949: 114
- 1938: 113
- 2017: 111
- 1909: 111
- 1910: 110
