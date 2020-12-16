EDMONTON -- The federal government has announced a plan to increase the use of hydrogen as a low-carbon fuel to help meet its climate targets.

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan says the clean-burning fuel could provide up to 30 per cent of Canada's energy needs by 2050.

He says it could be an industry worth $50 billion and could provide 350,000 jobs.

The plan proposes that over the next five years several regional hubs will be set up across the country in areas where hydrogen fits local needs or expertise in the fuel already exists.

The hubs are to include the Edmonton region, which has abundant access to hydrogen feedstocks and carbon storage facilities.

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage supports the federal government's collaborative approach.

"The federal strategy – which Alberta contributed to – supports the work we are doing to build a provincial hydrogen road map and provide significant environmental and economic benefits to Alberta, Canada and across the world," Savage said in a written release. "There is no doubt that Alberta will play a leading role in the future of Canada’s clean hydrogen economy."

The provincial government is working on its own plans to grow hydrogen production as part of its Natural Gas Vision and Strategy. Details are expected in the coming months.

Hydrogen holds great promise to build on the strengths of our oil and gas sector. Collaborative work on a roadmap for the future of Alberta’s hydrogen economy is well underway!



Hydrogen plays a key role in the Natural Gas Vision and Strategy. Learn more: https://t.co/gNOmhKbyPF pic.twitter.com/ZapxL7w5wE — Alberta Energy (@Alberta_Energy) December 8, 2020

The federal plan also proposes hubs in ports such as Vancouver and at high-traffic corridors such as Windsor-Detroit, where hydrogen could meet fuel demands for heavy equipment and transport.

The strategy is to be funded by $1.5 billion announced last week as part of the government's climate change strategy.

With files from The Canadian Press