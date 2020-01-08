EDMONTON -- Several Edmontonians were on board a plane that crashed in Iran on Wednesday morning, killing 176 people, including 63 Canadians, local community members say.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight was en route to Kyiv from Tehran. The crash happened minutes after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board, including nine crew members.

CTV News has confirmed the identities of at least four Edmontonians that were on the flight, Pedram Mousavi, Mojgan Daneshman and their children Darya Mousavi and Darina Mousavi.

Payman Parseyan, a member of Edmonton’s Iranian community says many Iranians fly back to the country over the holidays to visit family.

"As soon as we heard about the plane going down, I immediately thought that this is a flight that’s leaving the country," he said.

He told CTV News Edmonton that an Iranian news organization released the Boeing 737-800 flight manifest, and that’s how they were able to confirm that Edmontonians were on the flight.

"News started to come out that this person was on that flight, this person was on that flight. I received a phone call from one of the more upset community members and he asked 'Hey, can you confirm if there was another flight going to Kyiv, just in case it wasn’t that one,' and unfortunately there was only the one flight that flew to Kyiv that morning. He had lost someone very dear to him."

Parseyan says a doctor and several university professors and students were also among the Edmontonians on the flight.

"It's a challenge for the community, we’re not that big."

The crash happened in a region that is seeing mounting tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Commercial airlines, including Air Canada are now re-routing flights over the Middle East.

Global Affairs Canada has warned against any non-essential travel to Iran because of the volatile situation.