EDMONTON -- A popular restaurant on Edmonton’s southside has been ordered to close, though it's not known if the closure is related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jollibee restaurant on Calgary Trail and 38 ave has been closed by Alberta Health Services, a sign on the location's door reads.

The exact reason for the closure is not known at this time, although it has been documented that inspectors noted four violations on April 10.

One of those violations was noted as having to do with “careless use and storage of mixed sanitizer on both food and food related items, soaking them was observed."

There's no word yet on when the restaurant could reopen.