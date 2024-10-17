Edmonton launches updated winter roads strategy with live maps and new priorities
Edmonton launched an updated winter driving program on Thursday.
The city will provide real-time maps and adjusted prioritized service levels to help residents navigate snowy roads more easily.
"The city of Edmonton maintains more than 12,000 kilometres of roadway and over 500 kilometres of active pathways. To put that into perspective, 12,000 kilometres is the distance from Edmonton to England and back," Caitlin Zerebeski of Edmonton's parks and roads department told reporters on Thursday.
"The city has approximately 600 people working on the roads and active pathway crews and approximately 100 plows available for use at any time."
The updated road-clearing priorities are as follows:
- Priority 1: select freeways, arterial roadways, downtown business districts and hills to be completed within one day.
- Priority 2: remaining freeways, arterial roadways, business districts, collector roadways, and transit park and ride access roads to be completed within five days.
- Priority 3: industrial areas and rural roads to be completed within six days.
- Priority 4: residential roads (only completed as part of a Phase 2 parking ban) to be completed within 10 days.
Edmontonians are reminded to give plows and operators space to work safely.
Drivers are not allowed to pass a snow plow if the view along the side of the plow is obstructed, or if it would impede the operation of the plow.
The priorities for active pathways, as per service levels, are:
- Priority 1: city facilities and winter priority loop – a network of pathways connecting downtown, Old Strathcona and the University of Alberta – to be completed within one day.
- Priority 2: city sidewalks, staircases, ramps, shared paths, pedestrian bridges, bus stop access, and bike lanes to be completed within three days.
- Priority 3: manually cleared areas, bus stop benches and pads to be completed within 14 days.
- Priority 4: community sandboxes to be completed when resources allow.
Roadways snow clearing map
Edmontonians will be able to see where on Edmonton's 12,000 kilometres of roadways the city's named plows, including the Big Leplowski, Connor McBlade-It and the Plow King are working this winter on a new live map.
The city says under normal conditions, the map will show the priorities of each roadway while showing the locations where plows are applying traction and conducting touch-up clearing.
During a significant snow event, the map will adjust to show the clearing status of all the roadways and the locations of the plows.
People will be able to see nearly 200 vehicles on the map, including the 30 named plows.
Active pathways snow clearing map
Residents will also be able to see the status of active pathways when a snow event happens, including the winter priority loop.
Parking bans
The city says it will continue to declare parking bans after significant snowfalls. A city-wide parking ban can consist of two phases, a Phase 1 ban to clear major roads, bus routes and business improvement areas.
A Phase 1 parking ban could last for up to five days.
A Phase 2 parking ban can be declared for residential and industrial snow clearing and may last up to 10 days.
Residents are encouraged to sign up for text and email notifications to get notified directly about Phase 2 parking bans.
You can receive notifications for up to four street addresses.
Sidewalk clearing
Residents are reminded that they are responsible for clearing the snow and ice from in front of their homes as soon as possible, especially during snowstorms and freeze/thaw cycles.
Enforcement
Edmontonians can expect to see tickets to be handed out to improve the speed and efficiency of snow clearing throughout the city.
Drivers who park illegally during a parking ban could receive a $250 ticket.
Failing to clear a sidewalk can result in a $100 ticket.
Community sandbox program
The city provides free sand at 100 community sandbox locations, including 11 centralized bin locations, to help residents keep their sidewalks safe and accessible.
Details about the boxes are on the city's website.
Updates to snow storage sites
The city says its snow storage facilities are undergoing upgrades to make them more environmentally friendly.
The Poundmaker location in west Edmonton will be closed for the season as part of the upgrades.
Contractors and businesses using snow storage sites can still use the city's other three locations.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder is wanted and another suspect is in custody in connection with a double homicide in Ontario last year, U.S. law enforcement say.
More Trudeau cabinet ministers not running for re-election, sources say shuffle expected soon
Federal cabinet ministers Filomena Tassi, Carla Qualtrough, and Dan Vandal announced Thursday they will not run for re-election. Senior government sources tell CTV News at least one other – Marie-Claude Bibeau – doesn't plan to run again, setting the stage for Justin Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet in the coming weeks.
Smashed hotel room, narcotics found as Liam Payne death probe unfolds
One Direction pop star Liam Payne died of multiple traumas and internal bleeding after plunging from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, prosecutors said on Thursday, adding an initial search suggested the fall came after substance abuse.
Israel's foreign minister confirms that Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in Gaza
Israel’s foreign minister has confirmed that Israeli troops in Gaza have killed Hamas’ top leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year's attack on Israel that sparked the war.
OHL responds to CTV W5 investigation into alleged sexual assault by former junior hockey players
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has released a statement in response to a recent CTV W5 investigation into an alleged sexual assault in 2014.
Car torched at home of owner of Old Montreal buildings struck by deadly arsons
Police are investigating a fire at a home in Dorval owned by Emile Benamor, the owner of the two Old Montreal buildings that were allegedly set on fire in the past year, killing nine.
From Taylor Swift to Tinkerbell, these are the top trending Halloween costumes in Canada
According to Google search data, the top Halloween costumes trending in Canada include everything from Taylor Swift for kids to the Joker and Harley Quinn for couples.
A conversation with the Natural History Museum's photographer of the year
Shane Gross, a Canadian marine conservation photojournalist, has won the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
Montrealer ordered to pay $35,000 fine for not declaring luxury watch at border
A Montreal business owner will have to pay a hefty fine after he imported a luxury watch without declaring it to customs.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'Terrible thing to happen': Calgary SAIT students shocked by on-campus death
Police are investigating after the body of a student was found in a residence at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary.
-
New $1.4B cancer centre opens in Calgary
After more than seven years of construction, a new cancer centre in Calgary will be opened to patients and researchers.
-
7 orphaned deer fawns run wild again after successful rehabilitation
After spending months caring for seven deer fawns, The Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) celebrated their release into the wild this week.
Lethbridge
-
'Very good': Southern Alberta sugar beet growers seeing positive harvest
With the growing season wrapping up for many, southern Alberta's sweetest crop is in full swing.
-
Health-care advocate says new primary care agency won't fix Lethbridge doctor shortage
Health-care advocates say the province's plan for a new primary care agency, operating separately from Alberta Health Services, won't help with doctor shortages in Lethbridge.
-
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan boys' soccer team wins national championship
The U17 Saskatoon Alliance won their provincial soccer league title, earning them a spot at nationals. But just to survive nationals is a grueling experience.
-
Police investigating after human remains found in Prince Albert
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating after unidentified human remains were found in the city.
-
Rapper turned Saskatchewan NDP candidate says sorry for lyrics called misogynistic
A former Saskatchewan rapper turned political candidate apologized Tuesday for lyrics that the incumbent Saskatchewan Party has criticized as misogynistic.
Regina
-
Here's what happened at the Saskatchewan leaders' debate
The sole debate for the 2024 provincial election has wrapped – with both sides satisfied that they've successfully made their respective cases on the debate stage.
-
Here's what experts thought of the 2024 Provincial Leaders' debate
Following the debate between Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck, two local experts gave their insights on the event.
-
Rapper turned Saskatchewan NDP candidate says sorry for lyrics called misogynistic
A former Saskatchewan rapper turned political candidate apologized Tuesday for lyrics that the incumbent Saskatchewan Party has criticized as misogynistic.
Vancouver
-
B.C. SPCA recommending charges after dog dragged behind vehicle
Animal protection officers in British Columbia say they have seized a dog and will be recommending criminal charges against its owner after it was dragged behind a vehicle in the province's Interior.
-
Victim lost 'clumps of her hair' during attack by B.C. teen girls, police say
Three teenage girls from B.C.'s Lower Mainland have been criminally charged in connection with a pair of violent attacks that took place on transit over the summer.
-
$5 waffles, $7 eggs benny: Victoria diner revives menu from 1989
John Cantin vividly remembers opening day for his Victoria diner. Stress levels were high, tables were full, and one of the most popular menu items couldn’t be freed from the unyielding grip of the waffle maker.
Vancouver Island
-
$5 waffles, $7 eggs benny: Victoria diner revives menu from 1989
John Cantin vividly remembers opening day for his Victoria diner. Stress levels were high, tables were full, and one of the most popular menu items couldn’t be freed from the unyielding grip of the waffle maker.
-
B.C. SPCA recommending charges after dog dragged behind vehicle
Animal protection officers in British Columbia say they have seized a dog and will be recommending criminal charges against its owner after it was dragged behind a vehicle in the province's Interior.
-
B.C. smashes advance voting record with a million ballots already cast
Elections BC says a record number of British Columbians have already cast their ballots in advance voting before Saturday's provincial election.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder is wanted and another suspect is in custody in connection with a double homicide in Ontario last year, U.S. law enforcement say.
-
OHL responds to CTV W5 investigation into alleged sexual assault by former junior hockey players
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has released a statement in response to a recent CTV W5 investigation into an alleged sexual assault in 2014.
-
More Trudeau cabinet ministers not running for re-election, sources say shuffle expected soon
Federal cabinet ministers Filomena Tassi, Carla Qualtrough, and Dan Vandal announced Thursday they will not run for re-election. Senior government sources tell CTV News at least one other – Marie-Claude Bibeau – doesn't plan to run again, setting the stage for Justin Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet in the coming weeks.
Montreal
-
Car torched at home of owner of Old Montreal buildings struck by deadly arsons
Police are investigating a fire at a home in Dorval owned by Emile Benamor, the owner of the two Old Montreal buildings that were allegedly set on fire in the past year, killing nine.
-
Man riding electric unicycle struck by vehicle street racing: Montreal police
A young man sustained serious head injuries when he was hit riding an electric unicycle by a vehicle reported to be street racing in Montreal's Mercier neighbourhood on Thursday.
-
2 bodies found in car in Saint-Leonard
Police are investigating after two bodies were discovered in a vehicle in the Saint-Leonard borough.
Atlantic
-
Anti-Israel message displayed on digital billboard in Moncton after 'malicious hack'
A profane anti-Israel message on a digital billboard in Moncton, N.B., has been turned off, but the question of how it got there in the first place remains.
-
N.S. adds specialized staff to schools to help prevent, address violence
The Nova Scotia government is adding new specialized staff to schools to help prevent and address violence.
-
N.B. party leaders drive home promises as election campaign enters final stretch
All three of New Brunswick’s main party leaders returned to the campaign trail Thursday following CTV Atlantic's roundtable discussion Wednesday night.
Winnipeg
-
Six bison killed in illegal hunt, Manitoba man charged: RCMP
A 52-year-old man has been charged after six bison were killed in an illegal hunt on a Manitoba farm.
-
'As big and bright as it gets': Supermoon to light up Manitoba sky
Manitoba skygazers are in store for quite the celestial show this week.
-
'He's having fun out there': Connor Hellebuyck's dad reflects ahead of game at Canada Life Centre honouring son
The game against the San Jose Sharks is Hellebuyck Night – a night to recognize Connor Hellebuyck and his success last season winning both the Vezina and William M. Jennings trophies.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa doctors see spike in demand for sick notes from public servants
Some doctors in Ottawa say the pile of paperwork they're doing every day has been steadily growing as more public service workers seek doctor's notes in order to receive accommodations to work from home.
-
Homicide ruled out in Ottawa man's burning death
Ottawa police say they have determined a man's death in downtown Ottawa was not a homicide.
-
Three suspects in multiple frauds on Baseline Road sought by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying three suspects involved in an alleged theft and multiple fraud incidents that happened last month in the city's west end.
Northern Ontario
-
Fed up police in northern Ont. arrest bored and drunk person making false 911 calls
An intoxicated person living on Highway 17 in Spragge, Ont., has been arrested for making repeated false 911 calls in a span of several hours Oct. 11.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder is wanted and another suspect is in custody in connection with a double homicide in Ontario last year, U.S. law enforcement say.
-
Smashed hotel room, narcotics found as Liam Payne death probe unfolds
One Direction pop star Liam Payne died of multiple traumas and internal bleeding after plunging from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, prosecutors said on Thursday, adding an initial search suggested the fall came after substance abuse.
Barrie
-
Orillia man, 32, charged in Highway 12 crash that claimed senior's life
An Orillia man has been arrested four months after a collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township that police say claimed the life of a senior.
-
Classic car stolen in Town of Mono
Provincial police are investigating the alleged theft of a classic car from an address in the Town of Mono.
-
7-week road closures to start in Bradford as part of $17.4M project
Two roads in Bradford West Gwillimbury will close for nearly two months as part of a $17.4 million project to reconstruct and rehabilitate local roads.
Kitchener
-
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
-
Major crash causes traffic headaches on 401 near Cambridge
One person has been taken to hospital with life-altering injuries after a serious crash near Cambridge.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder is wanted and another suspect is in custody in connection with a double homicide in Ontario last year, U.S. law enforcement say.
London
-
5 people taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
OPP have closed a section of road in Middlesex County following a crash.
-
The 'Fellow in Yellow' stops in southwestern Ontario during run across Canada
A Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot is passing through southwestern Ontario. Trevor Redmond is perhaps better known as the ‘Fellow in Yellow.’
-
'We're going to try and change how we see survivors': Voices Against Violence to hold nationwide rally Monday
On October 21, 2024, a nationwide rally will take place to raise awareness and advocate for the end of violence toward women and children.
Windsor
-
'Scary': shooting under investigation in east Riverside
Windsor police are investigating shots fired in a quiet east Riverside neighbourhood.
-
Momentary lapse in focus or undue care and attention? Closing arguments complete in Chatham trial
Closing arguments are complete in a careless driving trial in Chatham.
-
LaSalle police identify youth accused of Sandwich Secondary School threat
LaSalle police say they have identified the youth responsible for writing a threatening message in a bathroom at Sandwich Secondary School.